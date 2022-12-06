The YMCAs of Québec Foundation exceeds its goal of $125,000 to support the vulnerable and marginalized persons in Québec City

YMCAs of Québec

From L to R: Mario Bédard, Étienne Talbot, Geneviève Marcon, Pierre-Olivier Brassard, Stéphane Breton

Thanks to our partners

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Led by Mr. Stéphane Breton, Director General of the Caisse Desjardins de Québec and Honorary president of the event, the very first fundraising cocktail was held last November 23rd at the Saint-Roch YMCA.

This event, presented by Mallette, highlighted the YMCA’s impressive work with the vulnerable and marginalized persons in Saint-Roch and raised $135,000. This sum will allow the new YMCA Sports and Community Centre, which opened its doors in the midst of the Pandemic in September 2020, to consolidate programs that fight food insecurity and exclusion, such as its community kitchen and TeenZone.

The Mayor of Quebec City, Mr. Bruno Marchand, delivered a powerful speech on the importance of inclusion and social diversity.

“The YMCA is a place where diversity is possible. No matter where you’re from, no matter where you are at this point in life, no matter how many times you’ve been knocked down in the last few weeks because life has hit you hard, you have a place here, as an equal, where you can come and flourish just like everyone else.”

– Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec City

About The YMCAs of Québec and the Foundation

The YMCAs of Québec is a unique charitable organization that has been in existence for over 170 years. Its mission is to inspire and engage every individual to achieve and contribute to their community. The YMCAs of Québec offer programs both virtually and in more than 30 locations across the province, including Québec and Montréal. It also operates The YMCA International Language School, the YMCA Residence for Asylum seekers, as well as Camp YMCA Kanawana.

Since 1984, and thanks to the generosity of its volunteers and donors, The YMCAs of Québec Foundation has supported the YMCA’s mission and ensured its Sustainability by raising awareness of its impact on the community and funds to support it.

Media Contact:

Véronique LettreDirector of Philanthropic Communications

514-506-9897, [email protected]

