The year in arts and culture: 7 stories from Madison’s stages | Entertainment

As 2022 Winds down, stages in Madison are humming again, as ballerina-snowflakes spin in Overture Hall and the Bartell hosts a Silly “Star Wars” spin-off.

It’s a hopeful end to a year that began with a COVID-19 variant wave. It wasn’t until this summer that I finally got to review the musical Comedy that sported one of my favorite Headlines of 2022: “Get in, losers, we’re going to ‘Mean Girls.’”

Here, in case you missed them, are some of my favorite arts and culture stories of the year. Reminisce with me!

March 1: “’Nassim’ invites Madison leaders to take a chance onstage”

We write lots of previews, but I think this was the first time I found myself talking about nonimmigrant artist visas, language barriers and local celebrities in one interview. Nassim Soleimanpour is an empathetic, fascinating, multilingual writer and performer. I don’t know how I would have reviewed his interactive play without giving the game away, but I want everyone to see it.

June 5: “Capital City Theatre’s ‘Great Comet’ is a Russian barn burner”

This production of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,” staged in a high-ceilinged barn-turned-event space in Fitchburg, was exceptional in every sense. Watching it felt like being “dropped in the middle of a cyclone,” surrounded by wild and inventive choreography, exceptional singers and that sense of drama the literary Russians do so well. Capital City sold out this run (just 125 seats per show contributed to that) and has established itself as a company to watch.

June 20 and June 27: “Lively comic melodrama ‘The Rivals’ opens at APT,” “Be swept away by APT’s fantastical ‘River Bride’”

At American Players Theater this season, I loved these two Productions — one a period farce, the other an Immersive folkloric Fantasy — for how fully they embraced their form.

“The Rivals” caught me early with a jaunty opening ditty written by director Aaron Posner. The cast Promised to “please you, to tease you, to titillate too/ to hold your attention like theatrical glue.” Kailey Azure Green stepped in at the last minute on opening night (instantly becoming my favorite performer of the season) and Tracy Michelle Arnold’s Mrs. Malaprop had me hooting with glee. Such a good show.

“The River Bride” was Theatrical in a different way, immersing the audience in a remote South American Rainforest village with a story of romance and myth. Robert Ramirez’s production was stunning and transformational, the kind of play I immediately want to see again.

August 19: “Artists pull out of MMoCA Triennial, call for director to resign”

It felt eerie to visit the 2022 Triennial this August after artists had begun to pull their work off the walls at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. It’s hard to know where the events of this summer leave MMoCA and its relationship with local artists, particularly the Black women who felt unsupported by leadership following the vandalism of work in the building.

Sept. 15: “Forward Theater’s ‘The Wanderers’ looks to the heart of things”

I love a Comedy with a serious streak, or a drama with plenty of emotional realism and good chewy tension. “The Wanderers,” staged quietly by Mikael Burke in Madison before playwright Anna Ziegler will open it off-Broadway in January 2023, Featured a wonderful cast telling a story about marriage and faith that felt specific and honest.

Nov. 23 “Immersive exhibits of classic art prove divisive — and lucrative”

“Immersive Van Gogh,” one of many animated, digital re-imaginings of old paintings, is running in a former DSW shoe store in Middleton until just after the new year. It’s a little expensive ($43 at the cheapest for a 35-minute show) and very produced. Is it art? Does it matter? And who gets to decide? I explored these questions in mid-November for this deep dive into Immersive art.

We were delighted this fall to welcome a new dance critic, Dan Van Note, who writes with nuance and depth about local companies like Li Chiao-Ping Dance and Dance Wisconsin. Follow him in the new year, as well as Classical critic Matt Ambrosio, who will be reviewing the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Masterworks series as well as the Madison Symphony Orchestra in 2023.