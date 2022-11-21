The Yadkin Arts Council to present You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown December 8

YADKINVILLE, NC (LOOTPRESS) – The Yadkin Arts Council will present You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown December 8 – 11 on stage at the Willingham Theater.

With charm, wit, and heart, Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts Gang explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the Joy of friendship. Numbers include My Blanket and Me, The Kite, The Baseball Game, Little Known Facts, Suppertime, and Happiness. This revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, is the ideal first show for those who would like to attend a musical. Guaranteed to please audiences of all ages!

Directed by Jessie Grant, with Music Direction by Charlie Kluttz.

Starring: Justin Swann-Hall as Charlie Brown, Sarah Frazier as Lucy, Nathan Litwin as Linus, Edward Charles Kluttz III as Schroeder, Katelyn Gomez as Sally, Jarrett William Kohler as Snoopy, and Avery Lange and Millie Harrison as Woodstock.

Musical recording provided by The MT Pit LLC www.themtpit.com.

*presented in partnership with YES! Weekly*

Tickets & Additional Information

What & When: You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown: December 8-10 at 7:30pm; December 11 at 3pm.

Tickets: $22. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.

Where: Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055