The Yadkin Arts Council announces the Willingham Theater 2023 season





The Yadkin Arts Council has announced its 2023 Willingham Theater season and special events. The schedule is filled with a curated collection of performing arts and entertainment featuring an array of live music, musicals and plays, fundraisers, and family programming.

Check out the full schedule below for details about the season and Season Flex Pass options.

The Willingham Theater is located within the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville. For tickets and more information visit www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

2023 Season Schedule:

— January 14 @ 7:30 p.m. – Sounds of the Mountains Series with The Becky Buller Band + Violet Bell – in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center- $30

Becky Buller is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and 10 time IBMA award recipient. She and her band have traversed the globe playing for audiences worldwide.

Violet Bell is rewilding Americana music. Lizzy Ross’ rich soprano intertwines with Omar Ruiz-Lopez’s fiddle, guitar, banjo, and harmonies to create a lush and sinuous sound.

— January 21 @ 7:30 p.m. – Sounds of the Mountains Series with The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray + Tray Wellington Band – in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center – $25

For the Burnett Sisters Band, it’s all about family. Growing up playing music together in North Carolina, the sisters’ sound is focused around breathtaking vocal harmonies, expertly complemented by tight instrumental arrangements and a bona fide love of the traditional songs they play.

Trajan “Tray” Wellington’s love for music bloomed at an early age. From learning traditional bluegrass to studying genres such as jazz, progressive bluegrass, blues, rock, and more, Tray has gone on to play with some of the most accomplished musicians in the world.

— January 28 @ 7:30 p.m. – Sounds of the Mountains Series with Rissi Palmer + Laurelyn Dossett & Friends – in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center – $30

Rissi Palmer’s gift lies in reaching across all musical boundaries. While she started out making her mark in country music, she is equally at home in R&B, bringing the entire spectrum of popular music to bear on what she calls “Southern Soul.”

Singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett lives and writes in the North Carolina piedmont, and her songs reflect the stories of the region. Dossett is a frequent performer at regional music festivals such as MerleFest and the North Carolina Folk Festival.

— February 11 @ 5:30 p.m. – Puttin’ on the Ritz Gala with The Legacy Motown Revue – $75

This black tie optional Gala at Tractor Brown’s Museum in Yadkinville will be the event of the season that you won’t want to miss! Join in for an evening of glamor and glitz that will feature lively entertainment by The Legacy Motown Revue.

— March 11 @ 7:30 p.m. – Jon Stickley Trio – $25

Jon Stickley Trio is a genre-defying and cinematic Instrumental trio whose deep grooves, innovative flatpicking and sultry-spacy violin moves the listener’s head, heart, and feet.

— March 25 @ 7:30 p.m. – Camel City Yacht Club – $25

NC’s Premier Yacht Rock Band is devoted to the art of smooth. It features 5 veteran musicians bringing the finest smooth rock of the 70’s and 80’s to you. Harmonies- check, Monster Guitars- check, Bathrobes- check. It’s about to get smooth, y’all….

— April 13-15 @ 7:30 p.m. / April 16 @ 3 p.m. – Clue – $24

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Clue is the Comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

— April 22 @ 12 p.m. – Yadkin Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention – Entry Fee $10 for Contestants / $12 General Admission

This long running convention is back after a two year hiatus. Join in on the fun at Yadkinville Elementary School with Live Music, Competitions, and Food Trucks. Prizes to be won!

— May 5 @ 6-9 p.m. – Cinco De Mayo on the Plaza with West End Mambo – FREE

The Yadkin Arts Council and the Town of Yadkinville are ready to celebrate Cinco De Mayo this year with the one and only West End Mambo. This event will take place on the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center plaza. Admission is FREE and all are welcome to attend.

— May 13 @ 7:30 p.m. – Taylor Vaden & Memphis Thunder – $20

Memphis Thunder is an Authentic 1950’s tribute band focusing on the early hits of

Elvis Presley. The vintage look and sound of this band takes the audience back to

the years when Elvis’ career started and launched into stardom.

— June 3 @ 7:30 p.m. – Mountain Heart – $25

Mountain Heart is the band that has been fearlessly revolutionizing the way acoustic music can be presented and played. The band’s name has been synonymous with cutting-edge excellence in acoustic music circles since the group’s creation.

— July 27-29 @ 7:30 p.m. / July 30 @ 3 p.m. – The Addams Family – $24

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the Ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family– a man her parents have never met.

— August 26 @ 7:30 p.m. – Shadowgrass – $20

ShadowGrass can trace its roots to the forefathers of bluegrass. While fully embracing the traditions of the past, this is a band that is comfortable stepping outside the bounds of traditional music while maintaining traditional instrumentation.

— September 16 @ 10am-3:30p.m. – Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival – FREE

The Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival is an annual event where, for one day of the year, the entire downtown area of ​​Yadkinville is transformed by celebration and fun festivities! Festivities include activities for every member of the family, live music, agricultural displays, food vendors, and more.

— September 30 @ 7:30 p.m. – The Steel Wheels – $30

The Steel Wheels have long been at home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the familiar sounds of the Virginia mountains where the band was formed, but always moving forward with insightful lyrics and an evolving sound.

— October 19-21 @ 7:30 p.m. / October 22 @ 3 p.m. – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – $24

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

— November 4 @ 7:30 p.m. – Della Mae – $30

Della Mae is a GRAMMY-nominated all-woman string band founded by lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith and 2-time Grand National Champion fiddle player Kimber Ludiker. Rounding out the lineup are guitarist Avril Smith, bassist Vickie Vaughn and mandolinist Maddie Witler.

— December 7-9 @ 7:30 p.m. / December 10 @ 3 p.m. – A Christmas Story The Musical- $23

This musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.

— December 16 @ 7:30 p.m. – Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett – $25

Martha Bassett’s caramel-toned alto sounds right at home in music of many varieties; from Americana to jazz, folk to country gospel, she always sounds exactly like herself. As a singer, guitarist, and songwriter, Martha’s emotionally honest performances make people feel as if she is singing directly to them.