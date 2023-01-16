The worst shooting Duke basketball team in 63 years?

Following four straight shooting performances falling short of the 40-percent mark, the 2022-23 Duke basketball team is shooting 43.1 percent from the field this season. If the season ended today, that would be the program’s lowest field goal percentage since Vic Bubas’ first team shot 41.6 percent in 1959-60.

Outside of the 84-60 loss at NC State on Jan. 4, when the Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) fell flat because of their 21 turnovers to only six by the Wolfpack, Duke’s primary downfall in its losses this season has been 3-point shooting and, well, shooting in general — except at the Charity stripe.

