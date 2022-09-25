The Worst Player On The Last 10 NBA Championship Teams

Basketball is a sport where each of the five team players on the court and even the remaining players on the bench must contribute their grain of sand to achieve victories. The victories are worked from different angles, the management looking for and hiring players and coaching staff; the coaching staff itself with its preparations and physical and tactical strategies, and obviously the roster of athletes, who finally are the ones who put on the table all these previous activities.





However, in every team, even the champions, there will always be very good players and others unfortunately not so good, and they will stand out for not doing their job in the right way. Without further ado, let’s check out the worst player on the last 10 NBAChampionship teams.

10 Joel Anthony (2012-13 Miami Heat)

The Miami Heat team, after practically “strolling” the regular season, won the second Championship in franchise history. In a roster that included LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, and Ray Allen, certainly, the rest of the Squad had a pretty Lightweight on their shoulders. But still, it’s totally embarrassing what Joel Anthony did. In the regular season, he averaged 1.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game, and in the playoffs, 0.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and zero assists.

9 Matt Bonner (2013-14 San Antonio Spurs)

Coach Gregg Popovich must have felt a lot of anger in the 2013-2014 season with power forward Matt Bonner. Since having such a balanced team, when it came to resting his starters, he had to rely on a very discreet bench, in which Bonner was, that year, the worst of them all, without a doubt. 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game were his stats in the regular season, and in the postseason he averaged 1.2 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.1 steals, and no blocks.

8 Brandon Rush (2014-15 Golden State Warriors)

Not that Brandon Rush throughout his nine-year NBA career has been a very outstanding player, but in the 2014-15 season he lived his worst days in the league. In 33 regular season games, he recorded 0.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.4 assists, and 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in the playoffs. Believe it or not, this shooting guard was taken in the first round (13th overall pick) in the 2008 draft.

7 Richard Jefferson (2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers)

Richard Jefferson was a player who gave all his best effort to stay a long period in some NBA team. And boy did he succeed, he was in the NBA for 17 seasons, although only in the first 10 of them in an outstanding way. In the twilight of his career at 35 years old, the 6’7″, 233-pound forward had an ill-fated campaign with the 2015-2016 Champions Cleveland Cavaliers a couple of years before his retirement. In 74 regular season games, he averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game, with a 9.7 player efficiency rating, which makes him worthy of being the worst player on that roster.

6 James Michael McAdoo (2016-17 Golden State Warriors)

Born in Norfolk-Virginia in 1993, this 6’9″, 230-pound power forward has the unfortunate honor of being the worst player on the roster of the 2016-2017 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors. In his 111-game career , James McAdoo put up the not-so-pleasant averages of 3.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game; and specifically that season, he played 52 games, recording 1.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.8 points per game.

5 Patrick McCaw (2017-18 Golden State Warriors)

Patrick McCaw had three Championship rings in just five years of his career. They even won the Championship with two different teams, so this shows us that you certainly have to be in the right place at the right time, you have to be lucky. Nevertheless, this shooting guard was nothing more than a bad supporting actor on the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors, averaging 4.0 points 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in the regular season.

4 Patrick McCaw (2018-19 Toronto Raptors)

How sad to be recognized as just a Lucky guy, which is precisely the case with Patrick McCaw. For him, it is quite embarrassing to repeat in the present listing, but in reality, he again did enough merits to be the worst on the Championship team, this time, the Toronto Raptors. In 11 playoff games, he contributed little to nothing, averaging 0.5 points, 0.4 assists, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.2 steals per game, with a 5.7 player efficiency rating.

3 JR Smith (2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers)

Most of the time, in pretty much every sport, the precise moment to retire is not decided correctly. A case in point is this shooting guard from the 2004 class. JR Smith had a pretty decent – and actually longer than average – NBA career. But he had a bittersweet taste in his retirement season because despite being champion, individually it was the worst campaign of his life, and he was the worst player on the Los Angeles Lakers. In 10 postseason games, Smith averaged 2.0 points, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists, with an -11.7 box plus/minus.

2 PJ Tucker (2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks)

PJ Tucker came to the Milwaukee Bucks mid-season from the Houston Rockets to add bench depth to a team that was hoping to be NBA Champions this year, which they accomplished, but PJ Tucker’s contribution to the team was negligible. In the regular season, he recorded 2.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game, and in the playoffs, he played 23 games, 19 as a starter, averaging 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 steals.

1 Andre Iguodala (2021-22 Golden State Warriors)

Obviously, a 38-year-old player should be in decline (with very specific exceptions), but to live on two sides of the coin, Hero or villain in a period of seven years is to highlight it. Andre Iguodala, had a great performance in the 2015 NBA Finals, in fact, he was named Finals MVP. In the 2021-22 season, though, his numbers were completely lackluster, in the regular season, 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, and in the playoffs, 1.6 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 rebounds per game, with a – 2.2 box plus/minus and a 0.0 VORP.