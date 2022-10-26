‘The world’s best basketball team’ is coming to eastern Idaho in February

IDAHO FALLS — For nearly 100 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have wowed audiences with their artistic athleticism and unparalleled moves. And fans in eastern Idaho can see them live.

The team will go head-to-head with the Washington Generals in the Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Feb. 28 as part of its 2023 world tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Organizers are promising a “non-stop good time” for those who attend.

“Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop good

time,” a news release from Mountain America says. “This team shares the game through an inclusive game day experience that can’t be beat!”

Although this is not the team’s first visit to eastern Idaho, it will be its first performance at the Mountain America Center.

The Globetrotters have introduced many people to basketball over the years and entertained more than 148 million fans in 123 countries and territories, according to its website.

The team has been around since 1926 and was founded by Abe Saperstein. It won its first world basketball championship in 1940 against the Chicago Bruins and went on its first international tour in 1950.

The Globetrotters popularized the slam dunk, the fast break, the forward and point guard positions, and the figure-eight weave. In 2010, the team introduced the first-ever 4-point shot 30 feet from the basket, almost 7 feet beyond the NBA’s three-point arc.

Herschend Family Entertainment, the largest family-owned themed attractions company in the US, purchased the Globetrotters in 2013.

After 96 years, the franchise is proud to continue its mission of advancing the game of basketball and delivering exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. The team is excited for its debut at the Mountain America Center in February.

“The Globetrotters welcome fans … for an interactive game packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings,” the team says in a news release.

The game will start at 7 pm Tickets go on sale Oct. 31, which can be purchased here.