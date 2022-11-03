The workout plan that has turned Luka Doncic into the NBA’s leading scorer

Bexcl Luka Doncic‘s record-breaking start to the 2022/23 NBA season there has been work.

This is what has allowed the Mavericks point guard to start the season better than he has ever been able to since he started playing in the NBA.

The usual criticisms about being overweight have now become praise for his speed, agility and strength. He’s always had the talent, but it looks like he’s finally decided to take good care of his physique.

“He has a lot of things he can improve in the future and the best thing is that he knows it,” Anze Macek, Doncic‘s personal trainer, confirmed.

“There are things that over the years can make him stronger.

“He will have to work his body more and he can have more successful seasons.

“That’s the important thing, that he knows what he needs to do in the future.”

Luka Doncic is the NBA’s top scorer

For now, Doncic is Proving to be unstoppable: he is the leading scorer in the NBA with 36.1 points on average and seven straight games going over 30 points, something not seen since Wilt Chamberlain 60 years ago.

After a demanding 2021/22 season, in which the Mavericks lost in the Western Finals to the eventual Champion Warriors, Doncic put himself in the hands of his trainer.

Together they established a plan with four legs: rest, endurance, strength and basketball. The first of these was the priority.

“The time you spend with family and friends is the most important time of the summer,” Macek added.

“You need to rest your body and mind, forget about basketball and everything for a while. It’s the time you enjoy the most.”

In a complex summer due to FIBA ​​games with the Slovenian national team and the subsequent EuroBasket tournament, Doncic has also been dedicated to doing agility and explosiveness work.

“The unique strength he has and the ability to change pace and slow down make him practically unstoppable,” the Coach continued.

At times, he practiced other sports such as tennis, one of his favorites, so as not to make training monotonous.

Luka Doncic’s extreme competitiveness

In any exercise, competitiveness was paramount, something the point guard doesn’t find difficult.

“All we had to do was tell him that if he did something he was going to be the best, so that he would do it well,” he stated.

For now he’s reaping the rewards of a historic start to the season. He is the best scorer in the NBA and is breaking records at a record speed. He’s a legitimate MVP contender.