The Woodlands Arts Council Welcomes New Board Members

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Woodlands Arts Council (TWAC) is celebrating the start of a new fiscal year with several new board members, the annual call for Festival Artists, and applications for microgrants for teachers and artists. The four new members of the board include Jordan Buras, Nancy Charbonneau, Debbie Kaschik and Rachel Richmond.

Call for Festival Artists; Microgrant Applications Underway

A native of Louisiana, Jordan Buras is currently Director of Economic Development for the City of Oak Ridge North. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications at Louisiana State University and is active in the Orange Festival organization. Jordan is a recent Graduate of the Leadership Montgomery County Class of 2022.

Nancy Charbonneau is the founder of award-winning interior design firm Charbonneau Interiors and a leading businesswoman in The Woodlands. She is also a passionate Advocate for her community, giving both service and philanthropic support to local craftspeople and organizations.

Debbie Kaschik has spent 38 years as a professional Educator in the Education and Finance Industries in Texas and Arkansas. She holds advanced degrees and certifications in education including a Masters in Gifted and Talented Education. She is an active member of The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Women’s Alliance, Education for Tomorrow Alliance and the Conroe ISD Education Foundation.

Rachel Richmond founded Richmond Business Consulting in 2021, with the goal of assisting clients in making better data-driven decisions. She earned her Bachelors of Business Administration degree in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from Houston Baptist University. She is a board member and Diplomate with The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of the board of the Executive Women’s Alliance, and is also active with the non-profits Yes to Youth and Shelter for Shelter.

“With The Woodlands Arts Council growing our award-winning annual art festival, cherished public art installations, and Vital art support for students and schools, we are excited to fill our board with additional talent, leadership, and creative energy,” said James Stilwell , President of TWAC. “As we embrace novel art opportunities in the coming year, our newest board members will help us take what you love about the arts council and make it even better.”

The call for artists is now underway, with the 2023 Fidelity Investments Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival set for April 14 through 16. The deadline for applications is October 16. More than 200 artists in a variety of mediums are selected each year by a jury of arts professionals and educators. To apply, visit https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=10505.

The Microgrant Program encompasses the Dr. David Gottlieb Education award, open to public and private school teachers and arts-related nonprofit organizations in Montgomery County, and the Artist Microgrant, open to individual artists or art groups. Grants range in size from $250-$5,000 per project. The deadline is October 5. To apply, visit www.thewoodlandsartscouncil.org/p/programs/microgrants.