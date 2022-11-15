The Women’s basketball preseason top 50 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award
The 2022-23 John R. Wooden Award preseason watchlist was announced today Revealing the 50 standout Women’s college basketball players expected to make a run at the award this season.
Expectedly, this list features 2021 John R. Wooden Award winner, and national champion, Aliyah Boston, along with 2021 Wooden Award All-American Caitlin Clark (Iowa).
According to woodenaward.com, leading up to the announcement of the winner, the John R. Wooden Award Committee will release a midseason- and late-season poll in January and early February detailing the student-athletes in contention for the award.
By late February, the Wooden Award National Advisory will list the 15 men’s and women’s student-athletes on the ballot for the award. A list of All-Americans are to be announced in March and, finally, the winners will be awarded in early April.
Here is the Women’s preseason watchlist:
|Name
|School
|Conference
|Height
|Class
|Position
|Brea Beal
|South Carolina
|SEC
|6-1
|Sr.
|G
|Grace Berger
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|6-0
|Sr.
|G
|Aija Blackwell
|Baylor
|Big 12
|5-11
|Sr.
|G/F
|Aliyah Boston**
|South Carolina
|SEC
|6 to 5
|Sr.
|F
|Sam Breen
|UMass
|Atlantic 10
|6-1
|Sr.
|F
|Cameron Brink
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|6 to 4
|Jr.
|F
|Leigha Brown
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|6-1
|Sr.
|G
|Jakia Brown-Turner
|NC State
|acc
|6-0
|Sr.
|G/F
|Caitlin Clark*
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|6-0
|Jr.
|G
|Zia Cooke
|South Carolina
|SEC
|5-9
|Sr.
|G
|Monika Czinano
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|6-3
|Sr.
|F/C
|Lexi Donarski
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|6-0
|Jr.
|G
|Dyaisha Fair
|Syracuse
|acc
|5-5
|Sr.
|G
|Azzi Fudd
|Connecticut
|Big East
|5-11
|Soph
|G
|Shaylee Gonzales
|Texas
|Big 12
|5-10
|Sr.
|G
|Rori Harmon
|Texas
|Big 12
|5-6
|Soph
|G
|Mackenzie Holmes
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|6-3
|Sr.
|F
|Jordan Horston
|Tennessee
|SEC
|6-2
|Sr.
|G
|Rickea Jackson
|Tennessee
|SEC
|6-2
|Sr.
|F
|Ashley Jones
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|6-1
|Sr.
|G/F
|Diamond Johnson
|NC State
|acc
|5-5
|Jr.
|G
|Haley Jones
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|6-1
|Sr.
|G
|Morgan Jones
|Louisville
|acc
|6-2
|Sr.
|G
|Deja Kelly
|North Carolina
|acc
|5-8
|Jr.
|G
|Tamari Key
|Tennessee
|SEC
|6-6
|Sr.
|C
|Elizabeth Kitley
|Virginia Tech
|acc
|6-6
|Sr.
|C
|Charlisse Leger-Walker
|Washington State
|Pac-12
|5-10
|Jr.
|G
|Taylor Mikesell
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|5-11
|Sr.
|G
|Olivia Miles
|Notre Dame
|acc
|5-10
|Soph
|G
|Diamond Miller
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|6-3
|Sr.
|G
|Tishara Morehouse
|Florida Gulf Coast
|I LIVE
|5-3
|Sr.
|G
|Alexis Morris
|LSU
|SEC
|5-6
|Sr.
|G
|Aneesah Morrow
|DePaul
|Big East
|6-1
|Soph
|F
|Charisma Osborne
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|5-9
|Sr.
|G
|Ashley Owusu
|Virginia Tech
|acc
|6-0
|Sr.
|G
|Te-Hina Paopao
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|5-9
|Jr.
|G
|Lauren Park-Lane
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|5-3
|Sr.
|G
|Angel Reese
|LSU
|SEC
|6-3
|Soph
|F
|Cate Reese
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|6-2
|Sr.
|F
|Taylor Robertson
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|6-0
|Sr.
|G
|Emma Ronsiek
|Creighton
|Big East
|6-1
|Jr.
|F
|Myah Selland
|South Dakota State
|Summit
|6-1
|Sr.
|F
|Jacy Sheldon
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|5-10
|Sr.
|G
|Maddy Siegrist
|Villanova
|Big East
|6-1
|Sr.
|F
|Taylor Soule
|Virginia Tech
|acc
|5-11
|Sr.
|F
|Jewel Spear
|Wake Forest
|acc
|5-10
|Jr.
|G
|Hailey Van Lith
|Louisville
|acc
|5-7
|Jr.
|G
|Destinee Wells
|Belmont
|Missouri Valley
|5-6
|Jr.
|G
|Maddy Westbeld
|Notre Dame
|acc
|6-3
|Jr.
|F
|Madi Williams
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|6-0
|Sr.
|F