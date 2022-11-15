The Women’s basketball preseason top 50 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award

The 2022-23 John R. Wooden Award preseason watchlist was announced today Revealing the 50 standout Women’s college basketball players expected to make a run at the award this season.

Expectedly, this list features 2021 John R. Wooden Award winner, and national champion, Aliyah Boston, along with 2021 Wooden Award All-American Caitlin Clark (Iowa).

According to woodenaward.com, leading up to the announcement of the winner, the John R. Wooden Award Committee will release a midseason- and late-season poll in January and early February detailing the student-athletes in contention for the award.

By late February, the Wooden Award National Advisory will list the 15 men’s and women’s student-athletes on the ballot for the award. A list of All-Americans are to be announced in March and, finally, the winners will be awarded in early April.

Here is the Women’s preseason watchlist:

Name School Conference Height Class Position
Brea Beal South Carolina SEC 6-1 Sr. G
Grace Berger Indiana Big Ten 6-0 Sr. G
Aija Blackwell Baylor Big 12 5-11 Sr. G/F
Aliyah Boston** South Carolina SEC 6 to 5 Sr. F
Sam Breen UMass Atlantic 10 6-1 Sr. F
Cameron Brink Stanford Pac-12 6 to 4 Jr. F
Leigha Brown Michigan Big Ten 6-1 Sr. G
Jakia Brown-Turner NC State acc 6-0 Sr. G/F
Caitlin Clark* Iowa Big Ten 6-0 Jr. G
Zia Cooke South Carolina SEC 5-9 Sr. G
Monika Czinano Iowa Big Ten 6-3 Sr. F/C
Lexi Donarski Iowa State Big 12 6-0 Jr. G
Dyaisha Fair Syracuse acc 5-5 Sr. G
Azzi Fudd Connecticut Big East 5-11 Soph G
Shaylee Gonzales Texas Big 12 5-10 Sr. G
Rori Harmon Texas Big 12 5-6 Soph G
Mackenzie Holmes Indiana Big Ten 6-3 Sr. F
Jordan Horston Tennessee SEC 6-2 Sr. G
Rickea Jackson Tennessee SEC 6-2 Sr. F
Ashley Jones Iowa State Big 12 6-1 Sr. G/F
Diamond Johnson NC State acc 5-5 Jr. G
Haley Jones Stanford Pac-12 6-1 Sr. G
Morgan Jones Louisville acc 6-2 Sr. G
Deja Kelly North Carolina acc 5-8 Jr. G
Tamari Key Tennessee SEC 6-6 Sr. C
Elizabeth Kitley Virginia Tech acc 6-6 Sr. C
Charlisse Leger-Walker Washington State Pac-12 5-10 Jr. G
Taylor Mikesell Ohio State Big Ten 5-11 Sr. G
Olivia Miles Notre Dame acc 5-10 Soph G
Diamond Miller Maryland Big Ten 6-3 Sr. G
Tishara Morehouse Florida Gulf Coast I LIVE 5-3 Sr. G
Alexis Morris LSU SEC 5-6 Sr. G
Aneesah Morrow DePaul Big East 6-1 Soph F
Charisma Osborne UCLA Pac-12 5-9 Sr. G
Ashley Owusu Virginia Tech acc 6-0 Sr. G
Te-Hina Paopao Oregon Pac-12 5-9 Jr. G
Lauren Park-Lane Seton Hall Big East 5-3 Sr. G
Angel Reese LSU SEC 6-3 Soph F
Cate Reese Arizona Pac-12 6-2 Sr. F
Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Big 12 6-0 Sr. G
Emma Ronsiek Creighton Big East 6-1 Jr. F
Myah Selland South Dakota State Summit 6-1 Sr. F
Jacy Sheldon Ohio State Big Ten 5-10 Sr. G
Maddy Siegrist Villanova Big East 6-1 Sr. F
Taylor Soule Virginia Tech acc 5-11 Sr. F
Jewel Spear Wake Forest acc 5-10 Jr. G
Hailey Van Lith Louisville acc 5-7 Jr. G
Destinee Wells Belmont Missouri Valley 5-6 Jr. G
Maddy Westbeld Notre Dame acc 6-3 Jr. F
Madi Williams Oklahoma Big 12 6-0 Sr. F

