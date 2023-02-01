By John Brice

Special Contributor The titles range from director of operations to lead dietician to athletic trainer to physical therapist to associate athletics director for strategic communications. There are more. Their roles, however, reflect the top-down investment in Notre Dame football that delves deep beyond any moniker. They are the women of Notre Dame football: Olivia Mitchell (Director of Football Operations); Nina Baloun (Assistant Director of Football Operations); Courtney McNamara (Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist); Mandy Merritt (Athletic Trainer); Reilly Fangman and Joy McCausland (Program Assistants); Alexa Appelman (Lead Dietician); Catherine Carbeck (Secondary Dietitian); Mackenzie Zanow (Football Director of On-Campus Recruiting); Zaire Turner (Assistant Director of On-Campus Recruiting); Katy Lonergan (Associate Athletics Director, Strategic and Football Communications); Emily Ragan (Fighting Irish Media, Video Producer); Boston Logan (Fighting Irish Media, Assistant Art Director).

And on the 37thth annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the touch of these 13 professionals in Irish football and Myriad more across campus reflects a top-down emphasis and program with one of the richest sets of indispensable involvement in all of Collegiate athletics. “Why not? Why because of gender would you not hire someone, or race or anything, when it’s about the value they can provide to our program?,” asked second-year Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman. “I think it’s so powerful, the impact that they have on us and the example they can help us set. “We’re not hiring anybody just to say we’re hiring women. I’m all about empowerment and bringing in the best Talent we can for every role in our program. I feel having these women in our program brings a lot, and it also is about real-life. This is how it’s going to be out in the world.”

Consider the words of Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser, a fifth-year Anchor on the defense, as he discusses the ability to visit with Lonergan or Mitchell to discuss everything from a bad day on the practice field to a good day in the Classroom and countless social issues as well. “For some reason, they just have an energy that they bring to the building every day,” Kiser says from within Notre Dame’s football headquarters, the Guglielmino Athletics Complex. “You never catch one of them who works here without a smile, without bringing an energy and helping keep us up or cheering guys up. “They’re a huge part of our program.” As much as Freeman embraces the opportunity to Empower those within the Notre Dame program, the charismatic former heralded defensive architect and “son of a Korean mother and Air Force father” also relishes the example his organization illustrates to the six-pack of children Freeman shares with wife and college sweetheart, Joanna. “I think it’s important for men but also women to see women in football,” Freeman said. “I want my daughters to see women working in football and to say, ‘That could be me’ if they want it to be. “They can see all around them and it’s not just minorities or white and black males or females. It’s all those different scenarios. It’s life, and life isn’t one type of person. Life is all-encompassing and all people that can all come together. I want our players and everyone who touches our program to see that.”

Veteran Irish running back Chris Tyree, back for a final season at Notre Dame when his path could have been divergent, sees in Notre Dame football not only the embodiment of the type of program Freeman drives into existence but also examples of those women in the program who quite frankly reminds him of his mother, Michelle. “For me, personally, it just gives me a breath of fresh air with the women in our program who are always there to help us, who are invested in us,” said Tyree. “Coach Freeman talks about bringing a family atmosphere to the program, and they show that. They’re always there with a smile to uplift us, cheer us up when we’re down. “I think it’s really good, that example. My mom did a really good job setting a great example for me of a strong woman, and I think everyone in this program is doing the same thing. They’re just great people.” His name synonymous with Irish football, Ron Powlus has Touched the Notre Dame program for parts of four decades as heralded recruit, quarterback, Assistant Coach and now executive-level athletics administrator. So when Powlus speaks about the women of Notre Dame football reflecting the broader mission for Our Lady’s University, it is with rich perspective – for both their impact and the Sheer volume of presence after he recalled “two or three women” working in the Irish football program during his mid-1990s playing career.