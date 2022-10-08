The Wolves men’s soccer hosts Montana State Billings on Saturday

Western Oregon (1-7-1, 0-4)

vs

Montana State Billings (2-5-1, 0-2-1)

11:30 a.m. Saturday | WOU Soccer Field | Monmouth, Oregon

MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Western Oregon men’s soccer team returns home for a Matchup with Montana State Billings at 11:30 am Saturday at WOU Soccer Field.

WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK

Western Oregon dropped a pair of contests last week, losing at home to Northwest Nazarene 2-1 (took a 1-0 lead early in the match on a Dauda Woodruff goal) Thursday and falling at Saint Martin’s 5-2 (getting goals from Abraham Villalobs and lex Grignon).

Grignon leads the team in points with five thanks to two goals and an assist while Villalobos has two goals on the season. Villalobos also leads the team in shots with 18 – including a team-high eight on goal. Juan Suarez has started all nine games at keeper for the Wolves and owns a 2.31 GAA, a 0.740 save percentage (third in the GNAC) and 54 saves (first in the GNAC) on 142 shots faced.

MONTANA STATE BILLINGS HEADING INTO THE WEEK

The Yellowjackets played just one game last week, a 3-0 loss at home to Saint Martin’s Thursday in Billings.

Ryan Hanley leads the team in goals (three) and points (seven) while Jeremie Briquet has a team-high four assists (tied for the GNAC lead) and 23 shots to go along with a goal on the season. At keeper, Jeremi Campagnolo has played all but 13 minutes this season for MSUB and has a 2.04 GAA, 0.558 save percentage and 20 saves on 82 shots faced.



WESTERN OREGON MEN’S SOCCER NOTES

GAME 1, WIN 1 …

The Wolves opened their program history in impressive fashion – defeating a solid Hawaii Pacific team 1-0 on Aug. 26. The first goal in program history came from freshman Alex Grignon in the 74th minute to give WOU the lead for good.