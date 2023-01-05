The Wolverines improve to 3-0 in Big Ten play

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Four Wolverines scored in double-digits as the Michigan men’s basketball team beat Penn State, 79-69, on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center.

The Wolverines built their lead with a 14-0 run midway through the second half and held on late. A Dug McDaniel floater with 1:03 left gave UM a five-point lead, and a defensive rebound by Terrance Williams II meant the Wolverines could close the game at the line.

They did just that, improving to 3-0 in Big Ten play ahead of the Michigan State game this weekend.

Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 17 points, while Kobe Bufkin added 13, Jett Howard had 14 and McDaniel scored 12 in addition to his four assists. That was enough to overcome a 26-point, eight-rebound night from the Penn State guard Jalen Pickett.

The Nittany Lions halved an eight-point Halftime deficit with a 7-0 run over 1:24 early in the second half, forcing a Michigan timeout. The ensuing possession created an opening Jett Howard 3-pointer, but he missed, and Jalen Pickett got to the line and made two free throws on the other end.

Pickett tied the game at 47 with 15 minutes to play as Michigan’s scoring drought neared four minutes.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Michigan rattled off an 11-0 run over two minutes. Jett Howard started it with a 3-pointer, and Kobe Bufkin followed with a jumper out of an inbounds play to build back a narrow lead.

Dickinson blocked a poster attempt by Kebba Njie, drawing the crowd to its feet, and they erupted Moments later when Terrance Williams II buried a triple. A Jett Howard layup through contact, plus the free throw, made the lead 11.

The game stalled with 12:40 to play as the court was cleared of Hunter Dickinson’s blood — the result of a hustle play — but that didn’t slow Michigan, which got a Williams II 3-pointer and Steal out of the break.

The Nittany Lions didn’t score again until 11 minutes remained, and by then they were down by double-digits once again. Dickinson, nose plugged, returned and finished a pair of put-backs before Dug McDaniel fired a no-look pass to Joey Baker for a wide open 3-pointer.

That extended the lead to 14 — Michigan’s largest of the night — and forced a Penn State timeout with 8:18 to play.

Camren Wynter responded with four quick points, then Seth Lundy scored inside for a quick 6-0 Nittany Lions’ run. Two free throws from Lundy made it a six-point game with 5:30 to play.

Michigan tried to respond through Dickinson, who was called for an Offensive foul and then missed two free throws before a Funk triple brought Penn State to within three. A McDaniel free throw and steal meant the Wolverines were up five with 3:41 to play.

As the game went back and forth in the closing moments, Michigan made just enough plays to stay in front. Bufkin’s tough layup with 3:11 left was followed by a Dickinson box-out that let Jett Howard secure an important defensive rebound.

Wynter made a short jumper to bring Penn State within three, but McDaniel responded with a floater from the free-throw line. Williams II grabbed a key defensive rebound following a missed free throw from Pickett with 53 seconds left to help secure the result.

From there, Michigan could seal the game from the line. And they did. Williams II made two free throws, then Dickinson grabbed a rebound on the other end to send a happy crowd to the exits.

Michigan vs. Penn State: The first half story

The Wolverines built a 20-10 lead through the first eight minutes of the game behind six points from McDaniel, five from Jett Howard and four from Dickinson.

Thought Penn State hit half of its eight 3-pointers across the first nine minutes, the Wolverines maintained their advantage by doing much of their damage inside. Tarris Reed Jr. made two impressive plays, first executing a smooth spin move for a finish at the rim before an emphatic alley-oop finish on a lob from Kobe Bufkin.

Two Joey Baker triples kept UM ahead through the middle Portions of the first half, although a 1-for-7 stretch meant the lead was cut to six at the under-eight timeout. A Jett Howard A 3-pointer with 5:53 to play in the half ended a scoring drought of more than three minutes, and Bufkin soon followed with a 3-point play.

The UM defense forced four Penn State turnovers in the first half, one of which led to a Dickinson finish inside with 4:03 to play and extended the lead back to nine at the under-four timeout and went ahead by double-digits on a Dickinson hook shot with 2:35 to play.

A Bufkin elbow jumper in the closing minute followed by a stop gave UM the ball up 11 and a chance at the closing shot. Bufkin missed an awkward-looking pull-up, and Evan Mahaffey’s half-court heave went off the backboard and in to make it 42-34 at the break.

The Wolverines shot 48% from the floor in the first half, including 4-for-9 from deep, and went 8-for-9 from the free-throw line. They did not commit a turnover, forced four, and out-rebounded Penn State, 19-17.

Michigan beats Penn State: What it means

Is Michigan more the team that lost to Central Michigan, or more the one that dominated Maryland by 35? One game doesn’t answer that question, but Wednesday’s showing suggested the Wolverines are in fact better than their record shows.

The Wolverines played exceptionally clean Offensive basketball in the first half, committing no turnovers and playing well through Dickinson, McDaniel and Bufkin.

Michigan’s response after Penn State tied the game at 47 also bodes well. A 14-point run included buckets from Jett HowardBufkin, Williams II, and Tarris Reed Jr. and also Featured energetic play on defense.

And after so many close games haven’t gone Michigan’s way this season, one finally did. The Wolverines showed renewed effort on the glass — scoring 10 second-chance points — while scoring 15 crucial points off turnovers against a team that doesn’t give the ball away often.

Michigan basketball: What comes next

The Wolverines travel to East Lansing for their first rivalry game of the season against Michigan State. Tip-off from the Breslin Center is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2:30 pm The game will be televised on FOX.

Story photo via Marc-Grégor Campredon / MGoBlog.com