The WMU men’s soccer team exudes confidence heading into the program’s 3rd NCAA tournament

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Western Michigan men’s soccer team showed its swagger by signing the school’s fight song on Akron’s home field after knocking off the perennial Mid-American Conference power in Saturday’s league tournament finals.

Now, the Broncos are confident they can defeat anybody in the country, which is a good feeling to have heading into the NCAA tournament.

WMU’s automatic bid in the 64-team field marked the program’s third appearance in the NCAA tournament, and the Broncos (14-2-2) will begin their run at 7 pm Thursday at Louisville (9-5-3).

“We knew we were going to play a really competitive team, no matter what our draw was,” WMU head Coach Chad Wiseman said. “Certainly, Louisville checks that box, but I’ve got a bunch of guys right now where it doesn’t really matter what the opponent’s uniform says. We’re going to go down there, and when the whistle blows, we’re going to do the things we need to do, and we fully expect to get the result we want to move into the second round.”

Wiseman isn’t alone in his confidence in the Broncos’ chances.

NCAA soccer Analyst Alberto Camargo picked WMU as the Lone road team to win a Round 1 game in the Broncos’ region, although he has them losing to ninth-seeded Lipscomb in Round 2.

“Louisville has had such an up-and-down season and has just one win in its previous five matches, while Western Michigan has really impressed me of late, with a tie and a win in consecutive games against No. 16 seed Akron – the latter coming in the MAC Championship game,” Camargo said. “I think the Broncos will get the win on the road.”

The Cardinals have faced a tougher schedule than the Broncos, but have struggled down the stretch and are just 2-5-1 against tournament teams.

WMU’s only regular season foe in the field of 64 is Akron, which won its first contest against the Broncos, tied the second on Nov. 6, then fell a week later in the MAC tournament finals.

The Broncos haven’t lost since that 1-0 decision against Akron on Oct. 13, and before that defeat, they set program records with a nine-game winning streak and a 10-game unbeaten streak, which included victories over Big Ten teams Michigan State, Wisconsin and Northwestern.

RELATED: Last-second goal leads WMU men’s soccer to consecutive wins over Big Ten foes

“When you reel off three wins against Big Ten teams, obviously that instills a lot of confidence into the group,” Wiseman said. “We go on a 10-game unbeaten streak and a nine-game winning streak, and the confidence continues to build and build and build.

“You look at the last three games that we played – home to Bowling Green at Akron and at Akron – those are tournament-type games, and we performed well in all three of those. We kept seeing it throughout the course of the season, and as the season progressed, we started to realize this is a championship-level team, a team that should be in the NCAA Tournament and a team that can compete with anybody in the country. “

After last year’s 7-6-5 finish, WMU lost five starters due to transfer – goalkeeper Isaac Walker (Kentucky), midfielder Brennan Creek (Kentucky), midfielder Max Keenan (Wisconsin), defender Aidan O’Connor (Virginia) and defender Gavin Wigg (Syracuse) – so there was some uncertainty around how the team would look in 2022.

RELATED: Former Kalamazoo Hackett stars leave WMU men’s soccer for Kentucky, Wisconsin

The return of forwards Charlie Sharp (10 goals, 8 assists), Mike Melaragni (5 goals, 5 assists) and Dylan Sing (5 goals, 6 assists), Defenders Jaylen Shannon (3 goals, 1 assist) and Daniel Nimick (7 goals , 1 assist) and midfielder Eric Conerty (3 goals, 10 assists), gave the Broncos a strong senior core, and the addition of senior transfers Matt Lockwood (1 goal, 7 assists) and Hunter Morse, who ranks second nationally in goals against average (0.445) and save percentage (.871), provided an immediate influx of experience.

“We’ve got a lot of experienced players, and I think when people have been looking at our program from the outside, maybe they’ve said some things like, ‘I don’t know how good Western is going to be this year .’ We had some players leave our program, and then we had some new players come in, and so there was a lot of change,” Wiseman said. “I think as you look at it right now, that change was good.”

The Broncos opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Butler, but even then, Wiseman said he could tell the current group had NCAA tournament potential.

“Our leadership was phenomenal,” they said. “There was no heavy energy within the team, and sometimes heavy energy within the team – it doesn’t matter how Talented you are – it can hold you back, and as coaches, we were kind of looking around like, ‘Wow, these 32 guys – Everybody’s filling a role, Everybody’s coming to training to compete really, really hard, Everybody’s being very, very coachable,’ and that’s where we kind of put her put her finger on it, like, ‘This is going to be a special group.’

“Once the season starts going and you start to look at some of our leaders – Mike Melaragni, Charlie Sharp, Eric Conerty, Daniel Nimick – they just keep everybody in line, and you see some of our new players in the program following them religiously .”

That leadership was key during a period of uncertainty when WMU’s players learned the Mid-American Conference would no longer be sponsoring men’s soccer beyond the 2022 season.

During the current conference slate, the farthest MAC foe was a 280-mile drive, but starting in 2023, the Broncos will be in a Missouri Valley Conference that extends south to Tennessee and west to Missouri.

Rather than let that serve as a distraction, WMU’s players saw it as an opportunity to make history as the reigning MAC Champions for the foreseeable future, if not the rest of time.

“When we told them this was going to be the last MAC season towards the end of the year, I think they responded and wanted to make sure they were going to be Champions even more,” Wiseman said.

WMU’s next run at a Championship begins Thursday against a Louisville program that the Broncos’ defeated during their only previous Matchup in 2003, which is the same year WMU made its first NCAA tournament appearance.

The Broncos’ only tournament win came in 2017, when WMU received a first-round bye, then defeated Albany to reach the Sweet 16, where it lost to Michigan State.

WMU hockey climbs in national rankings after split with top-5 St. Cloud State

Dwayne Stephens Picks up first head coaching win in WMU Rout over Goshen

WMU football sees Bowl hopes slip away in last-minute loss to Northern Illinois

Western Michigan football approaching redshirt decision for freshman starting QB

Bowling Green holds off WMU football in defensive slugfest

WMU football’s La’Darius Jefferson suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules

Michigan hockey edges WMU in wild overtime thriller

See our ten favorite hockey photos from Michigan’s win over Western Michigan