The Wisconsin football recruits who stayed committed amid switch to Luke Fickell

MADISON, Wis. — Quarterback Cole LaCrue admits he felt enough uncertainty about his future at Wisconsin in the immediate aftermath of the program’s hiring head Coach Luke Fickell that he considered alternatives just in case.

LaCrue, a 2023 Recruit who committed to the Badgers on Nov. 7, had begun to hear from three other Big Ten schools and one ACC program. Unsure of where he stood with a new regime arriving in Madison — Fickell was hired on Sunday, Nov. 27 — he fired off a handful of text messages to those programs to inquire about taking some official visits.

Two days later, however, LaCrue’s anxiety was eased after he spoke to Fickell for 30 minutes on Tuesday night, in addition to hearing from new Wisconsin recruiting staffers Max Steinecker and Pat Lambert earlier in the day. That’s when LaCrue decided he wasn’t going anywhere.

“After I got word from them, I was like, ‘You know what? What am I doing? Just let me trust the process,’” LaCrue said. “They were like, ‘Hey, we love the film. We want you to stay being our quarterback.’ I was like, ‘Perfect. Sounds like a plan. Let’s roll and Let’s do this thing.’

“That’s really when I knew I was OK and I knew that I was going to stay with Wisconsin and I wasn’t going to switch. Because I fell in love with the place and just the support system around Wisconsin and then the brand, obviously.”

Wisconsin has 12 committed high school prospects in its 2023 recruiting class with the early signing period set to begin Wednesday. During the cycle, six players decommitted amid coaching transition, first as Paul Chryst was fired Oct. 2 and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard took over as interim coach and then as Fickell accepted the job from Cincinnati. Four new commits have joined since Fickell and his staff were hired, with more likely to come.

But the other eight players — LaCrue, safety Justin Taylor, cornerbacks Jace Arnold and AJ Tisdell, running back Nate White, inside linebacker Tyler Jansey, offensive lineman James Durand and outside linebacker Jordan Mayer — stuck by Wisconsin after being confronted with a question about what they wanted for their future. Should they trust that the school they committed to remains their best option or explore another avenue? It wasn’t always an easy decision.

“When they didn’t have a Coach at all before Coach Fickell even got targeted for the job, I was tempted,” said Taylor, who heard from Iowa, Syracuse and Kansas State. “I had to sit down with my family and I had to decide what was the move for the future and what was going to be the best situation for me. I knew that I loved the school and I loved the environment. It just wasn’t football for me when I committed to Wisconsin.”

LaCrue was the only one of the eight commits who picked Wisconsin after Chryst was fired. Jansey committed to Wisconsin back in January, while the other six committed in May or June. Arnold, who committed in June, said what made the situation so difficult for much of the group was that Fickell represented the third head coach at Wisconsin since their commitments, and none of them were even on campus yet. Each new move requires time to process.

White said he was surprised Leonhard didn’t earn the job but noted “change is needed to do better.”

“I was just waiting to see what was happening,” White said. “I knew I still had time that if I wanted to change, I could still change and make a different decision. But I was just taking it day by day.”

There is an old adage in recruiting about committing to a school and not a coach. That is easier said than done when high school prospects spend months developing relationships with multiple coaches, only to see them leave. Arnold said he had to think long and hard about his reasons for picking Wisconsin in the first place through this process.

“I had the thought that Coach Leonhard was going to be the coach, but it didn’t turn out that way,” Arnold said. “I did love Madison. I love everything about it. But it was like it was still that thing of who was going to be the coach? When they said it was going to be Coach Fickell, I was very excited about that. That’s something that’s different, not really expected.

“The culture and everything, it’s never going to change. It’s too hard to break. It’s just a great group of players who have been there, who are going to continue to come in there. I just feel like no matter the coaching staff, they always recruit the right people.”

Six of Wisconsin’s previously committed prospects — LaCrue, Taylor, Arnold, White, Jansey and Mayer — had an opportunity to meet Fickell and the new staff on campus two weekends ago during an important official visit weekend. Tisdell and Durand did not attend because their high school football teams were still participating in the playoffs, but Durand visited this weekend (Tisdell’s team was playing in the state championship in Texas). The time spent around the staff, particularly Fickell, only solidified the commitment to Wisconsin of those who attended.

Taylor said he learned how much Fickell and his new coaches, including safeties Coach Colin Hitschler, care about developing genuine relationships with players.

“I knew that they were going to bring a great set of coaches and staff that are going to exemplify the culture and tradition that they have,” Taylor said. “They did, and when I met with Coach Fickell and when I met with Coach Hitsch, I connected with them right away. I kind of knew Coach Fickell before because he recruited me at Cincinnati. He’s a great guy and he understands what it takes to win and he understands what it takes to bring Wisconsin football to a higher level than it was before.

“He knows how to develop kids. He’s not going to be a Coach that you just get everybody out of the Portal and get guys that are just good for right now. He wants to truly develop guys on and off the field and make them grown men, guys that are going to be an example towards anybody, not just football players, not just athletes, but to all people.”

Arnold, who heard from Northwestern, Duke, Mississippi State and Georgia Southern after he committed to Wisconsin, said what stood out most to him was Fickell’s vision for the future.

“Just being with him over the weekend and having those conversations, him being from the Big Ten, I think he knows what he’s doing and I think he knows how to get us over that hump,” Arnold said. “I feel like he has the knowledge and I think he can elevate the program to where we can compete with Ohio State and Michigan and everybody else.

“We’ve been really good, but we’ve just been kind of in the mix. For us to be that good and we haven’t really tapped into the potential, I think he can lead us to take that step forward.”

Of course, how each Recruit fits from a football perspective also matters. Arnold said he broke down film with Hitschler to discuss how he would be implemented in the defense. Arnold anticipates being used as a field cornerback and some in the nickel and said he expects the new scheme to involve more man coverage. LaCrue acknowledged that he actually finds himself in a better situation with the offense than when he originally committed given new Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo’s approach.

“He wants a dual-threat guy,” LaCrue said. “He wants a guy to keep defenses off balance and have to guard everything. He philosophically calls it the Air Raid, but he adapts to the players. We’ve got Braelon Allen. He’s not going to shy away from Braelon and not give him the touches anymore. Well, we’re going to try to give Braelon more opportunities to get the ball in his hands and make plays because we’re going to go more with our playmakers.

“It’s just like every team. You can’t run a team if you don’t have the guys. He’ll adapt as he goes. But it’s an exciting time, man. I think he can do a lot of great things. It’s going to be good for us and it’s going to be good for everyone.”

LaCrue acknowledged there was also a level of urgency in making the right decision. LaCrue, a native of Broomfield, Colo., has a flight scheduled for Madison on Jan. 13 to move to campus as an early enrollee. Arnold, Jansey and Mayer are expected to enroll early as well. So are recent defensive back commits Braedyn Moore and Jonas Duclona.

After several months of uncertainty, Wisconsin’s committed prospects are ready to make their decisions official this week. They stayed for a variety of reasons and enter a new phase with optimism about the program as high as ever.

“The people I’m going to be around are going to have a lot of energy,” Taylor said. “They’re going to bring a lot of new, modernized, almost like a new era look to this program. It’s going to be very exciting, very action-packed, very fun. It’s going to be great vibes all around the building, from the Admissions office to the director of recruiting to the recruiting office, to the coaches. It’s just going to be a lot of great energy.”

(Top photo: Courtesy of Cole LaCrue)