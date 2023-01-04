The Wisconsin football program officially announces two additions to Luke Fickell’s staff

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin football program officially announced two additions to new head Coach Luke Fickell’s coaching staff on Tuesday.

Mike Tresselwho coached with Fickell at Cincinnati and Ohio State, joins the staff as defensive coordinator. Phil Longowho spent the last four seasons at North Carolina, will be the offensive coordinator.

“I’m extremely excited for our players and our program to add Phil and Mike,” Fickell said in a statement. “I’ve built a relationship with Phil over the past six years and am happy to finally be able to work side-by-side with him. He’s a very innovative and well-rounded football coach. He’s a tremendous person and family man and truly cares about his players.

“I’ve known Mike for 20 years and he is a great coach and person. He has incredible experience, including a terrific background in the Big Ten. Over the last two years coaching together I was impressed with his ability to adapt both as a Coach on the field and to the culture of a program. We are very fortunate to have both Phil and Mike on staff.”

Tressel became UC’s defensive coordinator in 2021, and his unit that year ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense and No. 10 in total defense. Cincinnati finished 24th in total defense this season despite losing six players from last year’s group to the NFL, including top cornerback Ahmad Gardnerwho the New York Jets selected with the fourth overall pick.

The 49-year-old Tressel previously coached at Michigan State from 2007-2020 in various roles, including as linebackers coach, special teams coordinator, safeties coach and defensive coordinator. He coached linebackers and special teams at Cincinnati from 2004-06 and served as a Graduate Assistant at Ohio State from 2002-03.

“I’m beyond excited to join the Wisconsin football family and look forward to carrying on the tradition of elite defenses here in Madison,” Tressel said. “This is a program I’ve always admired and it’s great to be back in the Big Ten. I’m most excited to be able to work with the tremendous young men here. They have already demonstrated to me great work ethic, intelligence and ability.”

Longo, who runs air-raid passing and power-rushing attacks, directed units at North Carolina that finished 15th, 12th, 10th and fifth in the Nation in total offense. Led by star quarterbacks Sam Howell and Drake Mayethe Tar Heels never averaged fewer than 255 passing yards per game under Longo and finished seventh in the Nation this year at 317.2 yards per game.

In his first season as the starter, Maye completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,115 yards with 35 touchdowns en route to ACC Player of the Year honors. Over three seasons, Howell completed 63.8% of his passes for 10,283 yards with 92 touchdowns to 23 interceptions.

The Tar Heels rushed for 172.5 yards per game in 2019 (47th in the nation), 236.3 in 2020 (11th), 205.2 in 2021 (23rd) and 143.3 in 2022 (73rd). Longo’s 2020 offense, which averaged 537.2 yards per game and 41.7 points per game, Featured a pair of dynamic rushers in Michael Carter and Javonte Williams. Carter led North Carolina with 1,245 yards rushing and had nine scores; Williams finished second with 1,140 yards but led UNC with a whopping 19 touchdowns.

Longo, 54, has a lengthy resume with stops as an Offensive Coordinator around the country, including at William Paterson, La Salle, Minnesota-Duluth, Southern Illinois, Slippery Rock, Sam Houston State and Ole Miss. He coached quarterbacks at Ole Miss and North Carolina, among other programs.

“I am elated to be joining Coach Fickell and his staff at Wisconsin,” Longo said. “The welcome from around the state has been tremendous. My wife Tanya and I are excited to get settled in. I can’t wait to hit the ground running with our players and staff!”