The Wines Actually Worth Buying From NBA Stars

STEPHEN CURRY IS the king of the three-point shot. He also makes a pretty good Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc. As a basketball fan and a wine columnist, I care about both.

A point guard for the Golden State Warriors, Mr. Curry is among the many top NBA players who are passionate oenophiles but one of only a few with a wine of his own. Their names can be found on bottles made all over the world, but their connections to their creations range as widely as the wines themselves. Which bottles are worth buying whether you care about basketball or not? I decided to find out.

But first, there was one person whose insight I sought above all: Gregg Popovich. Head Coach of the San Antonio Spurs, Coach Pop, as everyone calls him, is not only one of the most successful head coaches in NBA history, he’s a legendary oenophile as well. “I think it’s great,” he said of the investments basketball players are making in wine. “I think it widens their horizons and brings joy.” When I pointed out that some of these wines must also be widening their makers’ wallets, he replied, “I’m not impressed by how expensive a wine is unless it’s good.”

We certainly agree on that. I wouldn’t seek out a bottle simply because it comes with the name of a superstar attached. The wine has to be good. It has to be findable, too. Fulfilling both criteria proved a bit challenging.

Some players’ wines were only offered for a short time. Take, for example, VII(N) the Seventh Estate’s 2017 Oath of Fidelity Châteauneuf-du-Pape ($95), a new wine launched by NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and his business partner, Asani Swann, produced by Rhône winemaker Stéphane Usseglio. The wine went on sale in early November; to obtain a bottle, would-be buyers had to sign up on a website, with a three-bottle limit imposed. With no idea when I’d get the wine, I opted out. (The wine’s sale window was recently extended to Dec. 3, with a new 12-bottle limit.)

Other wines, such as those from Chosen Family Wines, the label of former NBA power forward-center Channing Frye, wouldn’t ship to my state. (Chosen Family Wines are slated for wider distribution in 2023, I was told.)

Some NBA players choose not to trade on their famous names when they bring wines to market. Cheurlin Champagne only notes its connection to former Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas (as a wine imported by Isiah Imports) in small type on the back label. Alas, the Cheurlin Brut Spéciale Champagne isn’t as memorable as Mr. Thomas handling the ball: It’s fine but rather basic, and at $50 a bottle, overpriced.

Wines from two Estates in which former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker has a financial interest—Champagne Jeeper and Château La Mascaronne—do not bear his name, but Mr. Parker said two wines are under consideration for a possible special bottling that might. Available now, the 2021 Château La Mascaronne Côtes de Provence Rosé ($23) is an easy-to-drink, attractive Blend of Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah and Vermentino.

Sadly, one of my favorite players, James Harden, offered one of the worst wines of my tasting: The 2021 J-Harden x J-Shed California Cabernet Sauvignon ($23) was terrible, confected and harsh. I was disappointed to learn that Mr. Harden has input on the taste and style of the wine, according to a spokesperson for Accolade Wines, the producer of the Harden label. That’s not always the case when it comes to wines bearing celebrity names.

Former Miami Heat shooting guard and current Utah Jazz co-owner Dwyane Wade said he is very much involved in the production of Wade Cellars and Three by Wade wines. He talked about the first truly memorable wine he ever tasted, Flowers Pinot Noir, from Sonoma, introduced to him by fellow Miami Heat star and oenophile Alonzo Mourning—although the first wine produced under the Wade label was an Oakville Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

Wade Cellars still makes that Cabernet and it’s pricey, but Mr. Wade offers less-expensive wines under the Three by Wade label. “I got into this industry not knowing a lot about the wine world. I wanted my brand to be very accessible,” said Mr. Wade. He talks regularly with Wade Cellars winemaker Matt Naumann and has even been known to go on sales calls.

The 2021 Three by Wade California Chenin Blanc ($20) impressed me with its vibrant acidity and tropical aromas. Mr. Wade and I discussed our mutual fondness for the grape, which he had tasted often during a recent trip to South Africa.

When former New York Knick Amar’e Stoudemire decided to make a wine, he teamed up with Tulip Winery in Israel’s Galilee region. He had played basketball in both the US and Israel and has dual citizenship. “I wanted to make a luxury wine,” Mr. Stoudemire said, on a call from his home in Miami. The 2019 Stoudemire Reserve Galilee Cabernet Sauvignon ($50) was certainly that, an elegant, balanced red with well-integrated fine tannins.

Mr. Curry, his wife, Ayesha Curry, and Stephen’s sister, Sydel Curry, are the team behind Domaine Curry, whose wines are produced in a partnership with Coup de Foudre Winery in Napa Valley. The wine is primarily Ayesha Curry’s project, according to Coup de Foudre Winery owner John Schwartz. “But Stephen is involved,” they said. They show up and sign bottles. He’s active when we need him to be active.” Mr. Schwartz added that Mr. Curry has participated in wine blending trials and is very much an oenophile.

I reached out to Ayesha Curry, a noted chef and Cookbook author, for pairing recommendations with the 2021 Domaine Curry Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($55). Via email she recommended seared scallops with succotash, or baked branzino, or roast chicken—“a winner,” she said. The rich layered white did indeed prove an ideal foil for chicken.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum didn’t have a pairing suggestion for the toothsome 2019 McCollum Heritage 91 Chehalem Mountain Pinot Noir ($60), from Oregon, but he had a lot to say about Oregon Pinot Noir. Before joining the Pelicans, Mr. McCollum played for the Portland Trail Blazers, and he fell in love with Oregon wine. They talked in terms of flavor and structure, clones and soil types, in impressive detail and with a clear devotion to the wines.

Initially, Mr. McCollum sat down with Adelsheim Vineyard winemaker Gina Hennen, who crafts the McCollum wines, to taste blends. But recently he made an even greater commitment with the purchase of over 300 acres near Carlton, Ore. So far he has planted seven of those acres to Pinot Noir.

Wines made with that level of passion are well worth drinking during basketball season—and beyond.

OENOFILE / 5 Oenological Slam Dunks from Top NBA Players



1. 2021 Domaine Curry Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, $55. This rich, textured, well-balanced, Bordeaux-style white wine is produced by Stephen Curry and family—primarily his wife, Ayesha Curry—in a partnership with Coup de Foudre Winery in Napa Valley.

2. 2019 McCollum Heritage 91 Chehalem Mountain Pinot Noir,$60. When CJ McCollum played for the Portland Trail Blazers he fell in love with Oregon Pinot Noir. He now produces a rich, savory Pinot of his own in a partnership with Adelsheim Vineyard.

3. 2021 Three by Wade California Chenin Blanc, $20. Three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade produces a pricey Napa Cab under his Wade Cellars label and more-affordable wines under Three by Wade. This well-priced Chenin has a bright acidity and a pleasing tropical note.

4. 2019 Stoudemire Reserve Galilee Cabernet Sauvignon, $50. Amar’e Stoudemire played basketball in the US and Israel and produces wines in both countries too. This polished Israeli red is marked by fine tannins and aromas of spice and red and dark fruit.

5. 2021 Château La Mascaronne Côtes de Provence Rosé, $23. Former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker is a partner in this Provençal Winery with French Vintner Michel Reybier. This soft, rather fruity, easy-to-drink pink wine makes a particularly attractive aperitif.

