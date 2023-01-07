The Willow School boys roll, STA girls stay unbeaten – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Soccer Report for Saturday, Jan. 7

In boys soccer action Friday, The Willow School handled Sophie B. Wright 7-0.

The Lions scored four first half goals before adding three more in the second half.

Junior Alex Lupine scored two goals and added an assist while junior Maddox Mailho also scored a pair of goals. Ellett Clum-Stockton, Tyran Zardis and Sebastian Siem each added a goal for the Lions.

The Willow School (6-3-2) will host Livingston Collegiate Monday at 5 pm while the Chargers (3-3) will next face Landry Tuesday at 6 pm

In girls action, St. Thomas Aquinas remained unbeaten, blanking Pearl River 4-0 in Hammond.

The Falcons scored three goals in the first half and added a final goal in the second half.

Bronwyn Doan, Sophie Lacroix, Ava Mistretta and Chloe Willie each scored a goal for STA while Caroline Sampey had a clean sheet in goal.

St. Thomas Aquinas (11-0-1) Returns to action Tuesday at Pope John Paul II at 7 pm while the Rebels (5-7) will host Franklinton on Monday at 4 pm

Area Prep Soccer Results from Friday, Jan. 6

Boys

Archbishop Hannan 6, Morris Jeff Community 1

Archbishop Shaw 1, Higgins 0

Baton Rouge 8, Kenner Discovery 0

Bonnabel 1, Pope John Paul II 0

Chalmette 1, Lutcher 1

Country Day 3, South Beauregard 0

De La Salle 2, Landry 2

East Jefferson 2, Belle Chasse 1

ED White Catholic 2, Haynes Academy 1

Fontainebleau 5, Hammond 5

Hahnville 3, John Ehret 2

Houma Christian 5, Riverside Academy 1

International 6, Fisher 1

Ponchatoula 2, Covington 0

Slidell 3, Pearl River 1

St. Paul’s 1, Tampa Prep (FL) 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Lakeshore 1

Willow School 7, Sophie B. Wright 1

Girls

Academy of Sacred Heart (NO) 8, Morris Jeff Community 0

Ben Franklin 3, Catholic (NI) 0

Chalmette 2, John Ehret 2

Country Day 1, Sulfur 1

Destrehan 2, Central Lafourche 2

Dominica 6, Fontainebleau 1

East Jefferson 6, Belle Chasse 2

Ellender 6, East St. John 0

Fisher 5, International 0

HL Bourgeois 8, Bonnabel 0

Houma Christian 5, Riverside Academy 0

John Ehret 2, Chalmette 2

Kenner Discovery 4, Archbishop Chapelle 2

Landry 1, De La Salle 0

Mount Carmel Academy 1, Loyola Prep 0

Northlake Christian 2, North Vermilion 0

Ponchatoula 1, Covington 0

St. Charles Catholic 1, Acadiana 1

St. Michael 4, Hahnville 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 4, Pearl River 0