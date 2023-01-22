The Williamson County Performing Arts Center to Present Two Tribute Concerts in February

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to announce two upcoming tribute concerts!

Motor City Magic pays tribute to the record label that transformed American pop music and defined a generation: Motown. Three vocalists and a 9-piece band will take you back in time through the history of Motown’s biggest artists and have you dancing the night away to all of their greatest hits. Featuring songs by Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Temptations and more, this evening will be an unforgettable musical tribute to the legendary artists of Motown. This event will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7

pm Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for Seniors (55+) and students.

The following evening, the Williamson County Performing Arts Center will present A Tribute to Louis Armstrong featuring acclaimed performer Troy Anderson! Backed by some of Nashville’s finest musicians, Troy Anderson brings the great ‘Satchmo’ to life on stage with the signature trumpet and hanky, the roly-poly voice, and above all, the contagious Joie de vivre that made Louis Armstrong so beloved. Featuring memorable tunes like “What a Wonderful World,” “Hello Dolly,” “Mack the Knife,” and many more, this musical celebration of the legendary Louis Armstrong is not to be missed. This event will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7 pm Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for Seniors (55+) and students.

Tickets for both events are on sale now and can be purchased at wcpactn.com.