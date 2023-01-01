The Wildcats held scoreless in the Music City Bowl game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Without Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky’s offense was already down its two most important players. Their absences were conspicuous.

For the first time in 22 Bowl appearances, UK failed to score a single point, falling to Iowa, 21-0, in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium.

It’s not as if the Wildcats (7-6) were an Offensive Juggernaut when Levis and Rodriguez actually did play this fall. Kentucky was the SEC’s most pitiful offense in both points and yards per game during the 2022 regular season. But Levis and Rodriguez deciding to focus on their professional futures, instead of Bowl prep, meant the challenge in front of Kentucky’s offense became even greater.

And that’s not even mentioning UK working without its full-time Offensive coordinator. (Coach Mark Stoops dismissed Rich Scangarello after just 12 games.)

