The Whole World Showed Up For Tenth Newtown Arts Festival

To the Editor,

Barbara Snyder, the chairman of Newtown Arts Festival, invited the world to enjoy two days of the arts this past weekend at Fairfield Hills and the whole world showed up. The festival, sponsored by the Newtown Cultural Arts Commission, is enjoying its tenth anniversary.

It attracted visitors from all over the region and offered more than 65 artisans from Newtown and 27 other towns, music, art, dance, literature and a whole “Freeway” of free art projects.

Run by volunteers, proceeds of the Arts Festival support Scholarships to Newtown graduating Seniors who will be majoring in the arts in post high school education and Grants to Newtown artists and organizations who bring the arts to Newtown.

We thank Barbara, our many volunteers, our “tent” chairmen, our grounds crew and the many members of the Newtown Arts Community who made it a success. And we thank you The Bee for their support. And we thank our sponsors.

Check out Newtownartsfestival.com to know more about this years’ festival and watch the site for information on the 2023 festival.

Laura E. Lerman

Chairman, Newtown Cultural Arts Commission

Newtown