The Weekend Slate: Assessing Two of My Most Intriguing Games to Scout – NBA Draft Digest

This weekend’s games features: the nation’s reigning and defending assist king, a potential draft riser from the A-10 and two must track long-term prospects matching up.

Let’s take a look at this slate.

Saint Joseph’s vs Saint Louis (Saturday, 1:00 pm)

Saint Joseph’s Top Prospects: Cameron Brown (Guard, Senior), Erik Reynolds II (Guard, Sophomore)

Saint Louis Top Prospects: Yuri Collins (Guard, Junior), Gibson Jimerson (Small Wing, RS Sophomore)

Others of Note: Rasheer Flemming (Big Wing/Big, Freshman, St. Joseph’s), Francis Okoro (Big, Senior, St. Louis), Javonte Perkins (Wing, Senior, St. Louis)

Brown and Reynolds make up one of the best backcourts in the Atlantic 10. Brown, a 6-foot-5 shotmaking guard, is becoming a G league target after establishing himself as a legitimate 3-point threat so far this season (45% on 6.7 attempts).

Reynolds, my top St. Joe’s prospect, is playing like a leading conference player of the year contender and a prospect ready to enter his name in the draft for feedback. I can see him as a late riser on boards into the second round and absolutely someone that’s firmly entrenched on them next season.

He’s a multi-level shot-creator and scorer that’s elevated his entire game this season. Reynolds is pouring in 18.6 points and shooting at a 39% clip from three on 7.3 attempts with shooting versatility within his attempts.

Gibson and Collins remain the most appealing St. Louis prospects for NBA teams. Collins, a smaller point guard, is averaging a double-double with 12.7 points and an NCAA leading 10.3 assists per game. With Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell ranking second at 8.3, Collins is poised to run away as the nation’s assist leader this season, giving him back-to-back crowns.

Clearly, Collins’ NBA role is as a facilitating guard, likely as a backup or third point guard. Despite being an excellent facilitator and solid decision-maker, he’ll need to show improvement as a shooter to rise on draft boards (25% from 3 on a career high 2.2 attempts per game).

Sharpshooter Gibson Jimerson’s 3-point numbers have taken a bit of a step back this season from his 40% career mark. Like Collins, he’s attempting a career high in Threes per game, but with more volume than expected. Jimerson is launching 7.2 Threes at a 35% clip. His recent slump has certainly affected his numbers, as he’s just 2-of-20 from deep over his last three games.

Cincinnati vs. Temple (Sunday, 3:00 p.m.)

Cincinnati Top Prospects: Landers Nolley II (Wing, RS Senior), Daniel Skillings Jr. (Wing, Freshman)

Temple Top Prospects: Khalif Battle (Guard, RS Sophomore), Zack Hicks (Wing, Sophomore)

Others of Note: David DeJulius (Guard, Grad Student, Cincinnati), Damian Dunn (Guard, RS Sophomore, Temple), Nick Jourdain (Big Wing, Sophomore, Temple), Jamille Reynolds (Big, Sophomore, Temple)

Hicks and Skillings are the best long-term NBA prospects in the game, probably the best ones period, and are MUST tracks.

Skillings’ mix of length (6-foot-6 with a reported 7-foot-2 wingspan), fluid athleticism, energy, ball skills and touch flashes are a favorable match to bet on. You can see flashes of how he can impact a game with them. In 15.2 minutes, he is averaging 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 stocks.

Hicks is my favorite prospect in this game and someone teams should give strong consideration to in the second round. At 6-foot-8, he’s a knockdown shooter (37% career on 6 attempts per game) with positional size and the tools to develop into a capable multi-positional defender. Additionally, he has a solid feel and brings valuable connective passing.

Battle certainly could be seen as the game’s top prospect and deservedly so. He’s a bucket getter and shotmaker (18.6 points) with a strong, NBA ready frame and basketball bloodlines (brother of former Syracuse star, Tyus Battle). Battle can score on multiple levels, but loves to shoot from deep (8.6 attempts per game, 34% mark) where he offers versatility as a pull-up, movement and catch and shoot threat.

In his one and only season with Cincinnati, Nolley is regaining some of his appeal as a confident shooting and shotmaking wing (15.1 points, 42% from three on 5.9 attempts). He’s alternated between bad and good 3-point shooting seasons throughout his career and must show teams what level of a shooter he truly is.

