The Weekend in the Arts: November First Friday

Friday, Nov. 4

OnyxFest

Where: Basile Theatre, 719 Clair St.

When: 6:30 p.m

Cost: $15

Featuring a lineup of never-before-seen one-act plays written and produced by Indy-based playwrights, OnyxFest spans two weekends in November from Nov. 3-6 and Nov. 10-12.

indyfringe.org/onyxfest

Upstairs at Helium: Mark Gregory

Where: Helium Comedy Club, 10 W. Georgia St.

When: 8 p.m

Cost: $20

One of many rising stars in comedy, Mark Gregory has performed in Venues all over the country, won the Search For The One Comedy Competition and recently taped a Comedy special for Amazon called “Run With It.” This weekend, Gregory is making a stop in Indianapolis for two nights at Helium.

indianapolis.heliumcomedy.com

First Friday Gallery Opening: Hugo & the Fish Purse

Where: The Harrison Center, 1505 N. Delaware St.

When: 6-9 p.m

Cost: Free

“Hugo & the Fish Purse” by Kyle Ragsdale will be on display in the Harrison Gallery and Gallery Annex. Other artist openings on view include “Autumn Impressions” by Roy Boswell, “XVIII: Perspective” by members of The EIGHTEEN Art Collective, “Endless Broken Heart” by Caleb John Smith and landscape images and portraits from the Indiana Plein Air Painters Association.

harrisoncenter.org/first-fridays

Saturday, Nov. 5

American Pianist Awards – Paul Cornish

Where: The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave.

When: 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m

Cost: $20+

As part of the biggest jazz competition in the world, the American Pianist Award “Premiere Series” spotlights each of the Finalists competing for a Prize valued at more than $200,000 with a Solo and trio set at the Jazz Kitchen. This weekend, stop by to enjoy the musical talent of LA-based pianist and composer Paul Cornish.

americanpianists.org

“Tell Me What You Eat and I’ll Tell You Where You Are From”

Where: MOTW Coffee & Pastries, 4873 W. 38th St.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m

Cost: Free

One of many events scheduled for the Spirit & Place Festival, this event is participatory and conversation-driven; inviting the community to taste-test food and observe some of the ways people separate foods from the specific cultures they’ve originated from. Registration is required.

spiritandplace.org

Indy Winter Farmers Market

Where: The AMP at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd.

When: 9 am to 12:30 pm

Cost: Free

Returning for its 14th season, the Indy Winter Farmers Market aims to connect local farmers and artisan food producers to the community downtown with fresh produce, sustainably raised meats and dairy products and baked goods.

indyhub.org

Sunday, Nov. 6

Circulating Sound Concert Series

Where: Indianapolis Public Library, Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.

When: 2-3 p.m

Cost: Free

IndyPL invites adults, kids and families to come experience the dynamic world of chamber music firsthand with a concert from members of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

indianapolis.libnet.info

“Godspell (2012 Revised Version)”

Where: Common Ground Christian Church (Midtown), 4550 N. Illinois St.

When: 7 p.m

Cost: $13+

“Godspell” follows Jesus Christ and a small group of people who tell different parables through a variety of games, storytelling and comedy. An eclectic blend of music, ranging from pop to vaudeville, is woven into the story of Jesus’ life across the stage.

cground.org

“Violets”

Where: The Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts, 4 Carter Green, Carmel

When: 2 p.m

Cost: $35+

The Actors Theater of Indiana presents the Tony Award-Winning Broadway musical “Violet” through Nov. 13. The show, which takes place in the Deep South in the early days of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, follows the story of a young girl named Violet as she embarks on a journey in search of a Miracle to Cure a scar that has left her face disfigured.

thecenterpresents.org

