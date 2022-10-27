The Weekend in the Arts: Halloween Weekend

Halloween only comes once a year, but thankfully, you don’t have to wait until Oct. 31 to celebrate. In this special edition of This Weekend in the Arts, the Indianapolis Recorder has you covered with all kinds of fall-related and Halloween-esqe events to check out. We’ve put together an extensive list of some of the haunts going on in and around Indianapolis this weekend in the arts.

As excited as we are about presenting this list to you, we know we couldn’t get everything. If there’s something going on that we and other Hoosiers should know about, feel free to let us know so we can include it next week!

Friday, Oct. 28

Fall Festival

Where: YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, Fishers YMCA, 9012 E. 126th St.

When: 6-8 p.m

Cost: $5 for members, $7 for non-members

The Fishers YMCA promises a “spooktacular” Halloween and fall celebration for families and kids of all ages complete with a variety of games and activities.

indymca.org/events/fall-fest-fishers/

Twilight Tales

Where: Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington St.

When: 7-8 p.m

Cost: $25 for non-members, 25% discount for members

Take a haunting nighttime stroll to visit some of the creepiest exhibits the Indiana State Museum has to offer on a flashlight-guided tour. Staff will tell the Tales of the Supernatural Rumors and Indiana folklore associated with the artifacts.

indianamuseum.org

Spooky Fish of Indiana

Where: Glendale library branch, 6101 N. Keystone Ave.

When: 3-4 p.m

Cost: Free

Clint Kowalik of Go Fishin with Clint will stop in at the West Indianapolis, Pike and Glendale library branches to host a workshop on some of the weirdest, creepiest, most amazingly spooky fish around! Registration is required.

attend.indypl.org

Saturday, Oct. 29

Classical Halloween with Jennifer Frautschi

Where: Hilbert Circle Theatre, 45 Monument Circle

When: 5:30 p.m

Cost: Tickets start at $10

The Indianapolis Symphony’s Halloween-inspired concert will feature spooky orchestral music with Mussorgsky’s “Night on a Bald Mountain,” Dvořák’s symphonic poem “The Noon Witch,” and Bartók’s “The Miraculous Mandarin.” With special guest violin soloist Jennifer Frautschi’s offering a welcome reprieve with Bernstein’s “Serenade after Plato’s ‘Symposium.’”

indianapolissymphony.org

TIIBA’s Annual Fall Harvest & Autism Awareness Festival

Where: 8650 Commerce Park Place

When: 11 am to 2 pm

Cost: Free

Complete with a pumpkin patch and Trunk or Treat, this year’s annual Fall Harvest Fest will feature resources for parents in both English and Spanish in addition to bounce houses, face painting, pumpkin decorating, crafts, food, music, games and more.

tiiba.org

Hauntless Halloween

Where: Holliday Park Nature Center, 6363 Spring Mill Road

When: 5-8 p.m

Cost: $8, ages 2 and up are free

Bring the family out for a haunted and enchanting fall evening in Holliday Park, complete with candlelit hiking trails and magical talking forest creatures. Return to the backyard of the Nature Center for a campfire, refreshments and kid-friendly activities. Registration for a timeslot is required.

hollidaypark.org/events/hauntless-halloween-13/

Sunday, Oct. 30

Festival of Jack-o-Lanterns

Where: Riley Home Museum, 250 W. Main St., Greenfield

When: Oct. 24-31, all day

Cost: Free

Come for the fun, spooky, glowing display of jack-o’-lanterns in the gardens of the Riley Museum from 7-9 pm or visit during the day to carve a pumpkin for the Greenfields jack-o’-lantern contest. Registration is required at jrileyhome.org.

bit.ly/3zguVj9

North United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat

Where: North United Methodist Church, 3808 N. Meriden St.

When: 4-6 p.m

Cost: Free

Offered as a Safer alternative to door-to-door candy hunting and something fun for those who don’t get trick-or-treaters, North United Methodist Church encourages folks to bring their cars full of decorations, wear a costume and bring lots of candy to hand out to the kids who come.

northchurchindy.com

Trunk or Treat

Where: Central Christian Church, 701 N. Delaware St.

When: 2-4 p.m

Cost: Free

All are welcome to join in on the fun for Halloween at the Central Christian Church Trunk or Treat. Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes and bring their candy bags for an afternoon of fun.

Indyccc.org

Monday, Oct. 31 (Halloween)

Indianapolis’ official trick-or-treat hours will be from 6-8 pm The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will conduct additional neighborhood patrols and trick-or-treaters are welcome to drop by any Indianapolis Fire Department station for candy.

Please note: Admission and ticket prices listed are general and before taxes/fees.

