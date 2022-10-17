The Week Ahead: Volleyball, XC set for SAC tournaments

ROCKINGHAM — A lighter schedule this week carries some extra weight for some of Richmond Senior High School’s fall sports teams.

Volleyball earns No. 5 seed in conference tournament

The Lady Raider volleyball team wrapped up its regular season last Thursday and is the No. 5 seed in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. A coin toss on Friday decided the tiebreaker with No. 6 Hoke County.

Scheduled to start Monday, Richmond (8-13, 4-8 SAC) will turn around and head back to Rival No. 4 Scotland High School (10-8, 6-6 SAC) for the opening round.

Currently on the outside looking in on the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs, the Lady Raiders are projected as the No. 34 teams in the 4A East. The top 32 teams make the postseason.

A convincing run in the SAC tournament could put the Lady Raiders back in the Playoffs for the first time since 2019. First serve at Scotland is scheduled for 6 pm

Boys’ soccer set to close regular season

One of just two fall sports teams still competing in regular-season play, the Raider soccer team will play its final two games of the campaign this week.

Looking to snap a five-game losing streak, the Raiders (4-13-1, 3-8 SAC) open the week with an away non-conference game at Independence High School (7-8), set for 6:30 p.m.

That will be followed by the finale at Rival Scotland (3-10, 0-9 SAC) on Wednesday, beginning at 6 pm

Richmond is also on the outside of the playoff bracket, currently projected as the No. 46 teams in the 4A East.

Cross country teams ready for conference Championship meet

The Richmond boys’ and girls’ cross country teams look to close out successful seasons this week in the SAC Championship meet.

Competing against Runners from the six other conference teams, the Raiders and Lady Raiders will run at Hoke County High School on Tuesday.

The top 10 finishers will be named All-SAC and Runners will also try to qualify for the 4A regional race. The boys’ race is slated for a 5 pm start, followed by the girls at 5:30 pm

Football gets a much-needed bye week

Going back to the pre-season, the Raider varsity football team has played on 10 consecutive Friday nights. This week will see the Raiders get a bye, a time to rest up before making a push to the playoffs.

The Raiders (5-4, 4-1 SAC) defeated Lee County 35-33 on Friday, putting them alone in second place in the SAC standings. Richmond’s final game of the regular season is slated for Friday, Oct. 28 against Rival Scotland.

It will be senior night, as Richmond will recognize this year’s 22 seniors. The 1972 football team, the school’s first season as the Raiders, will also hold a 50-year reunion. Kickoff against the Fighting Scots is scheduled for 7:30 pm

Note: The Richmond girls’ golf and tennis teams finished their respective seasons last week.