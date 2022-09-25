The Waterloo-area spikeball duo traveled to the Roundnet World ChampionshipsNews WAALI

A duo from the Waterloo area are taking their Roundnet talents to the World Cup in Belgium.

Anastasia Novy (30) from Cambridge and Benjamin Pernfuss (22) from Waterloo will represent Canada at next week’s Roundnet World Championship in Houthalen-Helchteren, Belgium.

The game, widely known as Spikeball, gained popularity after it debuted on the entrepreneurial show Shark Tank.

Players compete in teams of two. Once the ball is served, teammates have up to three shots to get the ball into the net until it cannot be returned.

“A bit like volleyball with the net on the ground,” Pernfuss told CTV News.

Pernfuss played Roundnet for the first time on a beach in Cuba. He said he started getting serious about the sport at the start of the pandemic.

Novy, who works as a veterinarian in Cambridge, got into the sport after joining an Intramural club at the University of Guelph. Novy said she played 1-on-1 with her husband to pass the time during the Pandemic and after a while she felt better.

Anastasia Novy, 30, and Waterloo’s Benjamin Pernfuss, 22, travel to the Roundnet World Championships. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV News Kitchener)

“After a few years of training, I started thinking, ‘Okay, I’m pretty good at this,'” Novy said.

The two played with different partners in local tournaments before teaming up for national Qualifiers last July. The pair will act as a mixed team for Canada, joining the men’s and women’s national teams in Belgium.

“[It’s] something I could never have imagined a few years ago and it’s a great honor to represent your country,” said Pernfuss.

Teammate Andrei Marinescu saw the two play at close range. They believe that their togetherness and skills are what set them apart.

“Stacy is a great waitress, I’ve seen that for myself. Ben has a great game all round,” said Marinescu. “There are no real weaknesses in this team.”

A total of 33 countries take part in the World Cup, 24 of which are in the co-ed division. Canada enters the event as the 6th seed. Pernfuss said the winning team walked away with a gold medal.

“It has evolved from that backyard game into a full-fledged professional sport. I would describe spikeball players as top athletes,” said Pernfuss.

Pernfuss leaves for Belgium on Sunday and Novy leaves on Monday.

Roundnet Canada will cover their meals and jerseys, but players will have to cover travel expenses.

Pernfuss set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations for the trip.

The event begins on September 8th with a pool match followed by knockout rounds.