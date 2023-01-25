The Washington Wizards turned down a three-team deal that would have sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks

The NBA’s trade season kicked off on Monday with the news of the Washington Wizards trading promising forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and draft picks. However, a report by Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reveals the Wizards considered a much different framework for the trade—one that involved the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

Crowder to Bucks

According to Fischer, the proposal would have sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks while Hachimura would have been sent to the Suns. In return, the Wizards would get three second-round picks and cash considerations. Obviously, that didn’t push through, as the Wizards opted to send the Japanese forward to the Lakers for Nunn and three second-round picks.

