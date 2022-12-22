The Washington Wizards Are Still On The West Coast

It is safe to say that both the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz are two surprises in the NBA this season. No one thought the Utah Jazz would be good this season. In fact, many considered them to be a team that was prepared to tank. Secondly, no one thought the Washington Wizards would go on a 10-game losing streak as they are now trying to dig themselves out of this hole they are in.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: Dec 22. 2022

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Vivint Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guard Delon Wright is out with a hamstring injury, despite Rumors he could return Tonight vs. The Jazz. Rui Hachimura will be returning from his ankle injury tonight. Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with a non-COVID illness and is a game time decision. For The Jazz, Kelly Olynyk (Ankle) and Collin Sexton (Hamstring) will be out of the Jazz in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Kristaps Porzingis – Game Time Decision (Non-COVID Illness)

Utah Jazz:

Kelly Olynyk-OUT (Ankle)

Collin Sexton-OUT (Hamstring)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis (GTD)

Utah Jazz:

Guards: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson

Forwards: Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt

Center: Walker Kessler

The Bottom Line

The Wizards are in business only mode now. They can’t afford to lose games they ought to win. This may be a road game for them, but expect for them to take care of business tonight as they will look to rack up some wins at this time. The Utah Jazz have a player that caught everyone by surprise this season – Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen is a forward who plays like a guard. His ability to knock down the three point shot makes him even more lethal. However, the Wizards have a ton of guys capable of matching up quite well with him. Those include Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, and Rui Hachimura as he is set to make his return from injury tonight. Jordan Clarkson is the guy to watch out for. He is a microwave and can get hot at any given moment. If the Wizards can contain him, they should win this game.