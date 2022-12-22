The Washington Wizards Are Still On The West Coast

It is safe to say that both the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz are two surprises in the NBA this season. No one thought the Utah Jazz would be good this season. In fact, many considered them to be a team that was prepared to tank. Secondly, no one thought the Washington Wizards would go on a 10-game losing streak as they are now trying to dig themselves out of this hole they are in.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: Dec 22. 2022

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button