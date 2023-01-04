The Washington Wizards and NBC Sports Washington partner to host “Basketball Day in the DMV”

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards and NBC Sports Washington have partnered to celebrate basketball in the Washington DC Metropolitan area by hosting “Basketball Day in the DMV” on January 21, 2023.

“Basketball Day in the DMV” will feature a full state of select boys and girls high school basketball games from teams throughout the DMV area. Games will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Washington leading into the Wizards vs. Orlando Magic game at 7:00 pm The broadcast schedule includes three games from the Capitol Hoops Challenge taking place at DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, MD, as well as one game from Capital One Arena.

Throughout the slate of high school games, special guests will appear on the broadcast, including Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud. Participating announcers included Bryan Albin, Brent Harris, Chad Ricardo, Jimmy Patsos and Christy Winters Scottand sideline reporters Jordan Giorgio and Wes Hall.

St. John’s College High School basketball Coach Pat Behan, who was diagnosed with ALS, will be recognized during the Wizards game. Proceeds from that night’s 50/50 raffle with be donated to a local ALS Charity in his honor.

Fans wearing their youth basketball jersey to the game will receive a 10% discount at the Team Store. Those interested in attending the Wizards game celebrating “Basketball Day in the DMV” can purchase tickets at this LINK.

High school basketball teams participating include Patriot (VA), Largo (MD), Gwynn Park (MD), Glenelg Country (MD), DeMatha (MD), Word of God (NC), St. John’s College (DC) and Springside – Chestnut Hill (PA). A full breakdown of the “Basketball Day in the DMV” schedule can be found below. For more information on how your high school basketball team can take part in the Wizards’ High School Series, click HERE.