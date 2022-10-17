The Warriors lean on a young bench to energize the quest for another NBA title

The play looked remarkably familiar, even if the Golden State Warriors players involved were younger, fresher, bouncier.

That’s essentially the same action Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have run countless times over the years for the Warriors. Only now, at times, the new generation will take its turn.

For all the stability during this team’s transcendent run the past eight seasons — Curry/Thompson/Green and head Coach Steve Kerr as the Enduring core — the second unit perpetually changes. This season it’s a fascinating mix of players at different stages of their careers, with a heavy and uncommon dose of youth.

Jordan Poole (age 23) counts as a rising star, surrounded by dynamic if raw talent in Wiseman (21), Kuminga (20) and Moody (20). Throw in two free-agent acquisitions trying to revive their careers — guard Donte DiVincenzo (25) and forward JaMychal Green (32) — and the bench bears watching as the Warriors begin their quest to repeat as NBA champions.

Golden State typically has leaned on savvy veterans to fill supporting roles. Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston were second-unit mainstays in the first three title seasons, bolstered by a rotating cast including David West, Leandro Barbosa, Kevon Looney (before his Ascent into the starting lineup) and JaVale McGee, among others.

Then, last year, a new cluster of invaluable reserves emerged: Poole, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II. And now here come the kids, a byproduct of two playoff-less seasons that allowed the Warriors to take Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody with top-15 draft picks in 2020 and ’21.

“It’s an exciting, good crop of young guys,” Kerr said. “Klay’s absence (in the preseason) has affected our ability to explore different combinations with that second group. But I imagine we’ll be doing that early in the regular season and figuring some things out.”

This unit also features a variety of skill sets. Poole can play either guard position and create his own shot. DiVincenzo excels as a passer and has already formed a promising screen-and-roll tandem with Wiseman. Kuminga and Moody are Athletic wing players adept at Slashing to the basket.

JaMychal Green allows the Warriors to space the floor, assuming he rediscovers his long-range shooting touch. Then there’s Wiseman, the kind of mobile 7-footer all teams covet but few have. If he can stay healthy, avoid foul trouble and adapt to the NBA game, Kerr suddenly has a new toy.

Wiseman has not even played half of an NBA season — 39 games as a rookie, none last season. But he looked rejuvenated in the preseason, averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds Entering Friday night’s game against Denver.

“I’m more aware and I have more of a feel for the game,” Wiseman said.

As Kerr acknowledged, he will need to experiment with lineup combinations in the first few weeks of the season. He usually keeps at least one starter on the court — Thompson or Andrew Wiggins are obvious choices — when Mostly reserves start the second and fourth quarters.

Beyond that, Kerr probably wants to pair DiVincenzo and Wiseman based on their early synergy. He sounded intrigued by playing DiVincenzo with Curry and Thompson, for example, or maybe Curry, Poole and DiVincenzo in a “super-small, playmaking lineup,” as Kerr put it.

He clearly has been impressed by DiVincenzo, a fourth-year pro with 214 NBA games to his name, including 13 in the playoffs. Kerr called DiVincenzo “the best player on the floor” Oct. 11 against the Blazers, when he didn’t make a shot from the field but had 10 assists and seven rebounds.

This bench group is not particularly big, with Wiseman as the only player taller than 6-8, and its defense remains an open question. But the sheer athleticism of Poole, Kuminga, Wiseman and Moody opens fresh possibilities.

It’s enough to make the Warriors hope their reshaped bench can limit the regular-season burden on Curry (age 34), Thompson (32) and Draymond Green (32).

“That’s kind of the dream,” Kerr said. “What you really want is a second unit that can not only hold the line but do some real damage and create separation. When that happens and you extend that run a little longer, it also might mean you’ve got a comfortable lead and don’t have to ask those extra four or five minutes from the starters.

“So a strong second unit is important on multiple fronts, and one of those for sure is giving our vets some rest.”

Ron Kroichick is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @ronkroichick