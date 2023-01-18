The Warren Arts show invites the audience to get up and dance

Pull out your poodle skirts and shine your dancing shoes. The new Warren Arts show, Doo-Wop Sock Hop, showcases Doo-Wop classics of the ’50s and ’60s as the audience is taken through the history of Doo-Wop music.

The show is a Warren Arts original written by Sheri Denning who was inspired after seeing a group called “The Doo-Wop Project” on PBS. “I’ve always loved Doo-Wop music and just thought we need to do a show about it. As I was working on the show and trying to figure out how to present it as a show and not just a concert, I began to research Doo-Wop’s Origins and I learned so much I didn’t know. I discovered most of the original Doo-Wop artists were Black and then they were covered and re-released by white artists. It intrigued me that there was a whole genre of music that I loved dearly and I completely misunderstood where it came from,” Denning said.

The show is set in a 1950s-style diner called The Moonlite Diner at a sock hop in 1964. “The show looks back on the past 10 years of Doo-Wop music from the perspective of 1964. The show is led by an emcee who gives the history of each song as it’s played. The audience gets to be part of the show and is encouraged to get up and dance. We’ll have a dance floor set up and audience members may even get brought up on stage if they’re willing,” Denning said.

While not technically a dinner show, food will be available. “We’re offering food options that aren’t a part of the ticket price. The ticket gets you into the show, but at the show, Keepsake Catering and Auntie Mattie’s Soul Food will be set up there. You can get a plate of food or a side or some sweet tea and waiters from our diner will serve the food. It’s an immersive concert experience and something a little different than anything we’ve done before,” Denning said.

The cast has some names familiar to frequent attendees at Warren Arts shows as well as some fresh faces. “Michael McGee is the music director and a performer as well. They portrayed Martin Luther King, Jr. in our ‘Walk, Don’t Ride’ show. He’s a 50-year theater veteran. Other cast members include Eugene Wilkerson, Mike Cummings, John Brock and his son, Kendyn Brock. For the ladies, we have Jennifer Swims, Mary Wanamaker, Rebecca Roberts, Dana Sexton, Nancy Wilkerson, Sally Rogers, Jenny Jacobs and Kathy Elam. In addition to those singing members, there is an ensemble of Dancers and we are joined by the Assisted Living Band, made up of Wayne Wolford, Steve Harvey, Patrick Harvey, Joe Collier and ???

“We’re really excited about the show and think it’s a good way to kick off the season with an original show. We’ve made several upgrades to the theater and lobby area, so hopefully people will see some positive changes and enjoy the new atmosphere. We encourage people to dress in their 50s- and 60s-style clothes and join the fun,” Denning said.

Tickets are available at WarrenArtsTN.com for $15 plus a convenience fee. Tickets will also be available at the door for $17. A chicken salad plate and a fried pork chop plate will be available from the food vendors. The show runs Jan. 27-28 at 7 pm and Jan. 29 at 2 p.m