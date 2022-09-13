The volleyball team wins the first home game of the season

Please Support Local Advertisers

IPSWICH — The girls varsity volleyball team is off to a strong start after winning both its first away and first home game of the season.

The Tigers won both games 3-0 beating Pentucket on Sept. 7 and North Reading on Monday, Sept. 12.

The win over North Reading came in straight sets: 25-9, 25-19, 25-11. There were periods when the Hornets were competitive, but Ipswich pulled through in the end.

Rachel Alleva had 6 kills (.600) and 1 dig. Grace Sorensen scored 7 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs, and 1 block. Claire Buletza had 3 kills (.333) and 2 blocks. Ella Stein had 8 digs, 4 kills (.375) and 1 ace. Meanwhile, Tess O’Flynn had 12 assists, 1 ace and 5 digs.

“With it only being the second game of the season, there’s a whole bunch of Kinks to work out, playing next to each other and getting more in rhythm,” Coach Staci Sonke said. “I’ll be much happier when they get in rhythm,” she quipped.

“We have a full week this week,” she said, noting the team will face tougher opponents when they travel to Newburyport on Wednesday and Peabody on Friday.

Players Sorensen and Carolyn Bailey agreed. “That’s a big one,” Bailey said of the Peabody game but was hopeful the team would pull through.

“The future’s pretty bright. We have a good team,” Sorensen agreed.

In the season’s first game Sept. 7 against Pentucket Regional High School, the Tigers also won in straight sets: 25-9, 25-5, 25-14.

Sorensen had 12 aces, 95.2% serving, 5 kills, 2 digs. Stein: 4 aces, 94.7% serving, 4 digs. Piper: 5 Kills and 0 hitting errors, 1 block. Alleva: 5 Kills and 0 hitting errors, 1 block. Kendra Brown, 3 aces, 10 assists.

Addison Pillis (left) and Ella Stein

Grace Sorensen about to return the ball