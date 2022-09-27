The volleyball team continues its winning streak

Please Support Local Advertisers

IPSWICH — The girls varsity volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with three wins during the week. The Tigers won all the games in three straight sets.

Their most recent match on Monday saw them steamroll over Georgetown 25-9, 25-18, 25-2.

“All 14 of my roster kids played and they did a great job,” Coach Staci Sonke said after the game. “Overall, I’m happy with how our energy was in the first and third sets. So good things to build are still.”

“I think that we’re working on the trust on the court because that’s a huge part of the game,” said senior player Alivia Mossler. “I think that we are communicating and working better together.”

Grace Sorensen proved to be a particularly difficult opponent for the Royals Monday when she had 15 kills (0.652), 1 ace and 2 digs.

Addison Pillis had 7 aces, 18 service points, and 2 kills. Alex Marino had 5 aces, 6 assists, 14 service points.

Rachel Alleva had 7 kills on 9 swings (0.556) while Kendra Brown had 12 assists.

Sept. 22

On Thursday, the Tigers traveled to Lynnfield to take on the Pioneers. Ipswich won that game 25-16, 25-21, 25-21.

Sorensen had 6 digs, 3 aces, 11 kills, and 1 block. Carolyn Bailey had 14 digs, 15 serve receptions, and 3 kills. Addison Pillis had 7 kills (0.429), 3 blocks, 2 aces, and 4 digs.

Brown had 15 assists, 2 aces, and 2 digs. Sophie DeGrappo had 3 kills (0.600), and 2 blocks while Ella Stein had 2 blocks, 14 digs and 2 kills.

Addison Pillis serves in Monday’s game against Georgetown

Sept. 20

On Tuesday, the Tigers hosted Triton and won that game 25-10, 25-9, 25-11.

Sorensen proved to be a key player again with 11 aces, 100% serving and 4 kills. Other key players were Bailey with 7 digs, Mossler with 3 kills and 3 aces, Brown with 7 assists and Pillis with 4 aces and 2 kills.

The team’s record this season now stands at 6-1. All the wins were in straight sets and the only loss, to Peabody, was 3-2.

The next game is at home Sept. 28 against Hamilton-Wenham.