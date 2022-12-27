The Volleyball School brings Optimal Sports Performance (OSP) to all

Optimum Sports Performance

The Volleyball School to bring Optimal Sports Performance (OSP) to its ALIANA and Katy Locations in 2023

We believe that strength and conditioning training is an essential component of any athlete’s training regimen and we are committed to providing our kids the resources they need to reach max potential” — Domingo Martinez, Managing Director at The Volleyball School

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — HOUSTON – (December 27, 2023) – The Volleyball School is proud to announce its partnership with Optimal Sports Performance (OSP), a leading provider of strength and conditioning training for young athletes. Starting in January 2023, OSP will be providing performance training to The Volleyball School students at the Katy and Aliana location in Richmond.

Through this partnership, we will be offering our young athletes access to OSP’s comprehensive training program, designed to improve physical performance, prevent injuries, and develop healthy habits that will last a lifetime. Our trained professionals will use age-appropriate exercises and techniques to safely improve strength, endurance, and power, giving young athletes a competitive edge on the court.

“We are excited to be partnering with Optimal Sports Performance to bring their top-notch training program to our young athletes,” said Domingo Martinez, Managing Director at The Volleyball School. “We believe that strength and conditioning training is an essential component of any athlete’s training regimen and are committed to providing our Athletes with the resources they need to reach their full potential.”

For more information about the OSP training program visit our website or join us for the complimentary training session. We look forward to helping your child excel in their sport and reach their full potential.

About The Volleyball School

The Volleyball School is a professional sports training facility located in Katy, Texas. We are dedicated to providing elite volleyball skills training and sports development for children and young adults aged 7 to 18. We offer three training programs taught by professional instructors, designed for players at different skill levels including beginners, intermediate, and advanced.