The Volleyball Lands Ten is a GNAC All-Academic Team

Ellensburg, Wash. While Chasing Greatness on the court, the Central Washington Volleyball team also thrives in the classroom, earning 10 selections on the GNAC All-Academic Team.

Leading Centrals All-Academic team are Junior Outside Hitter Ashley Kaufman and Junior Setter Sydney Remsberg . Both Athletes earned 2020, 2020-21, and 2022 All-Academic selections. Kaufman holds a 3.89 GPA while studying Sports Management. Remsberg has a 3.72 GPA while studying Business Administration.

A total of eight selections to the GNAC Volleyball All-Academic Team own a perfect 4.0 GPA, three of which call Central home. Shaunnessy Fisk (Hospitality, Tourism & Event Management), Rachel Lambrecht (Hospitality, Tourism & Event Management), and Kylie Thorne (Chemistry), all hold a Flawless GPA.

Defensive leaders Daoud-Herbert and Stires both earned their second straight selection. Emma Daoud-Herbert, team leader in blocks so far this season with 118 has a 3.82 GPA studying Psychology. Wildcat Libero Hannah Stires leads the team with 340 digs and holds a 3.67 GPA studying Business Administration.

Middle Blocker MacKenzie Borek holds a 3.76 GPA studying Art, and Outside Hitter Alyssa Smith attains a 3.41 GPA studying Business Administration.