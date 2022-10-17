The Vol Network’s call of game-winning field goal to beat Alabama

The streak is over.

After 15 straight losses to Alabama, Tennessee snapped the streak with a 52-49 win over Alabama Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The Vols got a 40-yard field goal from Chase McGrath as time expired.



Tennessee drove 45 yards in 13 seconds to set up the game-winning kick, after Alabama missed a 50-yard field goal wide right on the other end of the field, with 15 seconds left.



Here’s how Bob Kesling called the walk-off win on The Vol Network:



“To win the game against Alabama. Paxton Brooks to hold. Waiting for the snap. There it is. The kick is on the way and that kick is knuckling towards the upright. It’s good! It just gets over the upright! Chase McGrath wins the game for Tennessee! And here they come, everyone sharing in the celebration! The student section mobbing the field! They’re mobbing Chase McGrath! They’re mobbing Hendon Hooker! What jubilation in Big Orange Country, as the Tennessee Volunteers end a 15-game losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide!”



As called by Bob Kesling & heard on the @varsity apps: pic.twitter.com/w0arU1qG8T — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 15, 2022

Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a program-record six touchdowns to lead Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) in the win. Hendon Hooker completed 21 of 30 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Four Tennessee rushers combined for 182 yards on the ground on 39 attempts, with two rushing touchdowns.



The 52 points allowed by Alabama were the most scored against the Crimson Tide since 1907, when Sewanee scored 54.



The Vols jumped out to a 28-10 lead by the 11:41 mark of the first quarter, after tight end Princeton Fant rushed for a 2-yard touchdown. Hyatt caught a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter.



Alabama scored 18 unanswered points to tie the game at 28-all with 11:11 left in the third quarter. That’s when the two teams started trading scores.



Hyatt caught a 60-yard touchdown pass, putting Tennessee up 34-28, but McGrath missed the extra point. Alabama answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive to take its first lead of the game, 35-34.



Hyatt punched back with a 78-yard touchdown and Tennessee converted the two-point try to take a 42-35 lead. Alabama countered with another 75-yard touchdown drive to tie it.



Alabama’s defense scored a go-ahead touchdown with 7:49 left, when Dallas Turner scooped up a fumble and ran 11 yards to the end zone, for a 49-42 lead. Hyatt scored his fifth touchdown of the day with 3:26 left, on a 13-yard pass from Hooker.



Alabama’s defense scored a go-ahead touchdown with 7:49 left, when Dallas Turner scooped up a fumble and ran 11 yards to the end zone, for a 49-42 lead. Hyatt scored his fifth touchdown of the day with 3:26 left, on a 13-yard pass from Hooker.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, playing through a shoulder injury suffered two weeks ago at Arkansas, completed 35 of 52 passes for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 103 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, running 24 times, and caught five passes for 48 yards.

