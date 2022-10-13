The voice of Rams’ football hopes it’s a start to a broadcasting career

The voice of Rams’ football hopes it’s a start to a broadcasting career

SARASOTA – Seventeen-year-old Riverview High student Addison Ruscoe can talk the talk.

This ability, coupled with a love of sports, has Ruscoe dreaming of becoming the next Kevin Harlan. The next Gus Johnson. The next Sean McDonough.

“I’ve wanted to be a broadcaster,” Ruscoe said, “since I was 8 years old.”

More:Culton is bullish on his 3-0 Parrish Community High School football team

More:Marchbank performs a Sailor line dance

If he succeeds, the Ram senior will have his own hook, courtesy of his sports-crazy dad. Ruscoe will be the only broadcaster named after the street location of an MLB ballpark.

Chicago Cub fans need not another clue.

The diehards know the address like their own name: 1060 West Addison Street, the home of Wrigley Field. Ruscoe’s fortunate the park wasn’t built on Wabash Avenue. Perhaps his inspiration should be Harry Caray.

He has a dog named Wrigley, a sister with Grace, for former Cub first baseman Mark Grace, as a middle name. And every Friday night, Ruscoe sows the seeds of his future announcing career by broadcasting Riverview football games via YouTube.

It’s the second season he’s served as the football voice of the Rams. Last year, along with color commentator Raul Diago, Ruscoe did the games equipped only with a camera and scoreboard app. This season, he has three cameras at his disposal, but without Diago in the press box with him, Ruscoe handles the broadcasts solo. And after doing only home games last season, this year, he goes on the road with Riverview.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button