The voice behind Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum was only 18 when she was cast

For many actors, landing a career-defining role is the culmination of years of hard work and grinding. For others, it’s a matter of being in the right place at the right time. Sarah Natochenny was cast as the voice of Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum in 2006 as an 18 year old, just a year after graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School in New York City. It’s a part that has spanned more than 750 episodes of the popular anime as well as 20 Pokémon movies. Even after 17 years working on Pokémon, Natochenny calls the fact that she got the lead role in one of the biggest and most recognizable entertainment franchises in the world nothing short of “a miracle.” Although she always wanted to be an actor — she did scene study, theater and learned on-camera acting as a teenager — voiceover was never part of the plan. Her career aspirations were always modest.

My goal was never to be a famous actor. I wanted to be one of these character actors whose name you don’t know but you see in everything. Sarah Natochenny Voice of Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum

“My goal was never to be a famous actor,” she tells CNBC Make It. “I wanted to be just a working class actor and support myself and always be working. I wanted to be one of these character actors whose name you don’t know but you see in everything.” Despite her having zero voice acting experience — save for one job narrating a video about medical equipment — Natochenny’s agent got her an audition for Pokémon, which was in the midst of hiring a new cast for its upcoming ninth season.

Ash and Pikachu in 4Kids Entertainment’s animated Adventure ‘Pokemon3’ Warner Bros. Pictures