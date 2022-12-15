The Verve Pipe to perform concert at Belding Performing Arts Center

BELDING — A Michigan alternative rock band that’s generated several hit singles is coming to Ionia County in early 2023.

The Verve Pipe will perform at 7 pm Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Belding Performing Arts Center, 850 Hall St. It’s the Greenville Area Recreation Community Center’s 2023 Ash Cultural Event.

Tickets are $12/15 (mezzanine/main floor) in advance and $17/20 at the door. More information is available online at garcctickets.ludus.com.

The Ash Cultural Event is made possible by funding from the Ash Community Improvement Fund.

Formed in East Lansing, The Verve Pipe are best known for their No. 1 hit single “The Freshmen,” which appeared on their 1996 album “Villains.” Other hit songs include “Photograph,” “Hero,” Happiness Is” and “Never Let You Down.”

