The Vegas Golden Knights walked off with a game-winning OT goal from Nicolas Hague

The Vegas Golden Knights had an unlikely savior seize the day in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Nashville Predators.

Defenseman Nicolas Hague scored what was just his second goal of the season to win it for Vegas on a power-play opportunity in overtime.

“He’s got kind of a shot,” Golden Knights Captain Mark Stone told the media after the win. “So obviously we knew that we were probably going to have the power play for close to the rest of the overtime if we could Hang on to it. So kind of a mixed unit out there — I think it was me, Chandler [Stephenson]Roysie [Nicolas Roy] and him, so if you look at the guy you want taking the shot, it’s him. And Roysie obviously had a great screen. So real happy for him to get a big goal like that.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button