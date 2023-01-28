The Vegas Golden Knights’ top goal scorers have gone quiet in the team’s latest slump

For the seventh-straight game, four of the Vegas Golden Knights’ top-five goal-scoring leaders this season (Reilly Smith, Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson) have failed to find the back of the net.

“Frustration, like I said, is a useless emotion,” said Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media after the team’s 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. “You got to play through it, find a way to help the team win. We got a goal today, if we’re a little tighter in front of our own net in that first period, a little more urgency playing the puck, – – both the goals started with some Puck plays, I think we could have been Cleaner — well then maybe you afford a way to get out of it with a low scoring game. That’s kind of what was in front of us.

