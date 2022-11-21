The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces Black Friday Deals

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will hold its biggest sale of the year. Get up to 50% off tickets to select shows for Black Friday using code: BF22. The sale runs from Monday, November 21 at 10 am through Sunday, November 27 at 11:59 pm

Shows included in the Black Friday deals are:

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (December 7)

Chris Isaak – Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour (December 8)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (December 10)

My Fair Lady (December 13 – 15)

Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas (December 22)

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert (January 2)

Legally Blonde – The Musical (January 4)

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show (January 10 – 12)

Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, The Drifters, and The Platters (January 16)

An Evening with Judy Collins Performing “Wildflowers” (January 18)

America (January 19)

Disney’s Aladdin (select performances January 24 – 29)

Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial (February 7)

MOMIX: Alice (February 8)

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive (February 16)

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular (February 17)

Rita Rudner & Robert Klein (February 22)

Ailey II (February 23)

Pilobolus – The Big Five-OH (March 7)

The Mikado (March 9)

On Your Feet! (March 14 – 15)

Ireland with Michael (March 16)

Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend in Concert (March 21)

Michael Bolton (March 26)

Gaelic Storm and The High Kings (April 5)

Mean Girls (select performances April 11 – 16)

Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane Tour (April 23)

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA (May 11)

Additional shows will be announced for Cyber ​​Monday.

Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 am and 6 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm Gift certificates are also available and make the perfect holiday gift! They can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

Future updates can be found on the Van Wezel’s website and social media accounts:

About the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall presents a broad Spectrum of the world’s finest performers representing the diverse tastes of Southwest Florida Residents and visitors. The Van Wezel has carried on the long tradition of presenting Spectacular Broadway musicals, top national and international performers, popular comedians, world-class Symphony orchestras, and a compelling mix of classical, modern and ethical dance. In carrying out the mission of the Hall, the Van Wezel’s education program brings visiting arts into the community and area schools for a wealth of educational and outreach activities. To learn more about the Van Wezel, visit VanWezel.org.