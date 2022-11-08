The UW-Oshkosh Titans Women’s basketball team will be a group effort

OSHKOSH – The UW-Oshkosh Women’s basketball team enters the season ranked 22nd in the preseason poll released by D3hoops.com after finishing last season ranked 12th in the final poll.

The Titans are projected by fellow Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference head coaches and sports information directors for fourth place in the conference this season after finishing 2021-22 in that position with a record of 22-7 overall and 7-4 against WIAC opponents.

UW-Oshkosh advanced to the Elite Eight in March after upsetting three consecutive nationally ranked teams. The Titans received an at-large berth into the NCAA Division III Championship tournament field where they upset the No. 18, no. 4 and No. 10 teams in the Nation before reaching the national quarterfinals for the first time since 1999. UW-Whitewater prevailed in that matchup, 68-62.

