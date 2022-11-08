The UW-Oshkosh Titans Women’s basketball team will be a group effort

OSHKOSH – The UW-Oshkosh Women’s basketball team enters the season ranked 22nd in the preseason poll released by D3hoops.com after finishing last season ranked 12th in the final poll.

The Titans are projected by fellow Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference head coaches and sports information directors for fourth place in the conference this season after finishing 2021-22 in that position with a record of 22-7 overall and 7-4 against WIAC opponents.

UW-Oshkosh advanced to the Elite Eight in March after upsetting three consecutive nationally ranked teams. The Titans received an at-large berth into the NCAA Division III Championship tournament field where they upset the No. 18, no. 4 and No. 10 teams in the Nation before reaching the national quarterfinals for the first time since 1999. UW-Whitewater prevailed in that matchup, 68-62.

“It was a great experience, definitely,” said senior shooting guard Jenna Jorgensen. “It’s something I’ll look back on and feel like that was a lot of fun, but I definitely think that we can be a good team this year, too, and make it just as far.”

Head Coach Brad Fischer enters his 11th season at UW-Oshkosh with a record of 216-56. Fischer is the winningest coach in program history, after joining Pam Ruder (203 wins in nine seasons) last year as the second head coach of the Titans to reach 200 career victories. The Titans have won at least 20 games in each of the past nine full seasons, the second-longest streak in WIAC history.

The Titans graduated over half their roster with only eight players returning from last season, including one starter – junior point guard Kennedy Osterman – and Jorgensen, a key bench contributor who averaged 19 minutes per game. Osterman and Jorgensen combined to make 70 3-pointers a year ago.

“It’s going to be a different year for us,” Fischer said. “Most of the time we feel like we’ve got a lot of experience coming back, in some form. This year, everyone is just kind of new. Half the team is truly new to the program, whether it’s freshmen or transfer players, and then with COVID and our last group sticking around for a fifth year we’ve got a bunch of young girls that just haven’t had a ton of experience yet.

“Every day is different and we hope to get better every day, but some days we don’t. I think we’re going to be a very different team by January and February, but right at the start I think there’s going to be some growing pains, a big learning curve every day. We feel like things are getting better, then we introduce something new and remember that half the team has never seen it before, so there’s a lot of ups and downs to that. But I like our effort and I think we have the right mentality for just trying to get better as the year goes on.”

Fischer followed up by saying that although they have the most in-game experience, Osterman and Jorgensen won’t be expected to carry the team by themselves. However, they will undoubtedly be the team’s Veterans to look up to for guidance and support.

“I would think so. It’s just so different. Their roles as the fourth and fifth options on offense are now our top two options, so it’s different for them,” he said. “We’re trying not to talk a whole lot about people leading people and just trying to have the right Mindset for the whole group. I don’t want those guys, just because they’ve played, to feel the pressure of having to carry everything. We’re trying to create an environment where it’s someone different on any given night where anyone is capable of scoring double digits. We’ve had teams like this before where maybe we don’t have a double-digit scorer over the course of the season.”

Despite so much experience being gone from a season ago, Jorgensen is confident in the Titans’ chances to win games based on their physical style of play and their ability to come together unselfishly as a unit.

“I definitely think we are an underdog team this year,” Jorgensen said. “We have a lot to work on, but I think we’re going to be a physical team and we’re going to be someone to look out for, especially in the WIAC. Our team is kind of an all-around in-and-out team. There’s nobody specifically that stands out. We’re going to be a true team.”

Former Titan standout and New London native Leah Porath signed a professional contract Oct. 12 to play Overseas with the Martini Sparks of the Vrouwen Basketball League, based in the Netherlands. Porath was named an NCAA Division III All-American on six occasions from 2020-22 by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and D3hoops.com and was a finalist for the Jostens Trophy last season, which recognizes the most outstanding Division III basketball player.

“I’m super proud of Leah, she’s self-made,” Fischer said. “She was someone that didn’t even play a ton as a freshman and just kept working to get better. She earned it, it’s awesome. I’m super excited for all of our alums and what they get to do, and if they get to play basketball a little longer then that hits a little different for a basketball coach.”

The Titans open the season Wednesday at Lakeland University with their home opener Nov. 15 against Edgewood College.