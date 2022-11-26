The USC football program has been rejuvenated in 2022

Maybe USC will beat Notre Dame on Saturday in the Los Angeles Coliseum. Maybe it won’t. That point aside, let’s simply stop for a moment to reflect on the journey which has brought the Trojans to this point.

USC is 10-1. The Trojans could lose this game and still be 10-2 through 12 games, which is more than what most pundits and experts expected in Year 1 of the Lincoln Riley era. Most commentators and analysts felt USC was going to trip up and stumble a few more times than what we have seen. A 9-3 record is what most prognosticators and pollsters predicted. Remember that USC was picked third in the Pac-12 by local media, the AP voters, and the coaches in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Trojans are not done. They have more goals to reach. Yet, even if they don’t reach them, they have still exceeded expectations this season. It is worth reflecting on the immensely positive changes which have come to this program in just 12 months under Lincoln Riley. This was discussed at The Voice of College Football. Follow The Voice of College Football on YouTube and watch the USC postgame show after the Notre Dame game on Saturday night:

