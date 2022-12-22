The USA climbed to number 13 in the FIFA world rankings

The USA men’s national team has moved up to 13th in the new FIFA world rankings. Gregg Berhalter’s team was previously 16th in the rankings prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It is the highest the Americans have been in the ratings since February, where they were also 13th.

A move up in the rankings was helped by a solid showing at the tournament. Although the USMNT was knocked out of the round of 16 by the Netherlands, they did play well in most matches. Despite winning just one group stage game, they were arguably the better team in all three matches. This includes outplaying a top England side as well.

The Americans next have two friendlies scheduled for January. They will face Serbia on the 25th and Colombia on the 28th. Both matches are set to be played in the Los Angeles area. Serbia is currently 29th in the rankings, while Colombia sits in 17th position.

USA, World-Cup-winning Argentina trail Brazil in FIFA World Rankings

Outside of the USMNT, one of the most interesting headlines coming from the new rankings is the fact that Argentina is not number one. Brazil retained their spot as the top team ranked by FIFA.

The 2022 World Cup winners only moved up to second in the standings. Argentina’s South American rival, Brazil, narrowly kept its number one ranking. Brazil dropped out of the tournament in the quarterfinals after losing to Croatia on penalties.

Morocco, Canada heading in different directions

Cinderella team Morocco was one of the biggest movers in the updated rankings. The African Nation jumped all the way up to number 11 after making it to the semifinals of the World Cup. Morocco was previously 22nd in the ratings before the tournament began.

Canada suffered the largest drop in the rankings after a disappointing display at the World Cup. The North American team fell 12 spots all the way to 53rd in the list. Canada failed to collect a single point at the tournament in Qatar.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire