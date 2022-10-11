The US Women’s National Team was robbed of a Glorious goal thanks to another dubious VAR decision

Trinity Rodman celebrates scoring an equalizer vs England that was subsequently waived off.Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Trinity Rodman scored a beautiful equalizer in the USWNT’s marquee Matchup against England.

The goal was waved off after VAR — video assistant referee — determined a US player was offsides.

Fans were skeptical of the reversal, which brought to mind a gutting disallowed goal a year ago.

Trinity Rodman scored as good a goal as they come for the US Women’s National Team under the brightest of lights.

But then, just as quickly as she found the back of the net, her game-tying Strike was called off.

The 20-year-old forward capped off what looked to be a beautiful sequence that showcased the USWNT’s Synergy during Friday night’s thriller against England’s Lionesses, who were crowned the Champions of Europe in this summer’s Euros. Down 2-1 in front of a Wembley Stadium crowd 76,893 strong, the reigning world Champions completed a series of quick passes upfield — from center back Alana Cook to Rodman to Sophia Smith to Megan Rapinoe and back to Rodman — to seemingly score a much- needed equalizer in the highly anticipated Clash of Titans.

Rodman flicks the ball against England.Marc Atkins/Getty Images

But instead of rewarding the young star with her third-ever goal for the Stars and Stripes, the referees consulted the video assistant referee (VAR) and reversed the call.

No goal.

Everyone from the FOX commentators JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner to USWNT head Coach Vlatko Andonovski were baffled by the decision. Fans, too, couldn’t believe the near-perfect team effort was waved off based on such a narrow margin.

Let’s walk through the play:

USWNT center back Alana Cook kicked off the play by sending a long ball up the flank.

US Soccer/YouTube

The pass dropped just in front of Trinity Rodman, who was standing close to the midfield line. It’s unclear from the replay whether she touched the ball before it skipped upfield.

US Soccer/YouTube

Once the ball broke through, striker Sophia Smith — who started the play in the center circle — ran into the open space towards the sideline to take possession.

US Soccer/YouTube

Smith dribbled upfield as England defender Millie Bright attempted to force her out towards the flank, but the USWNT sent in backup, in the form of Megan Rapinoe (1) and Rodman (2).

US Soccer/YouTube

Rapinoe cut towards the ball to offer Smith support, while Rodman — who began her run well within midfield — smartly continued towards the back post.

US Soccer/YouTube

Smith nutmegs Bright to find Rapinoe, who flicks the ball into open space Deeper in the box knowing that Rodman is trailing behind her.

US Soccer/YouTube

Just as Rapinoe suspected, Rodman ran onto the ball and buried it into the back right corner of the net.

US Soccer/YouTube

But after Rodman enjoyed a full celebration with her teammates, the referees waved off the goal.

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Referees determined via VAR that Smith was offside on the initial pass from Cook, meaning that they also determined that Rodman never touched the ball before Smith ran onto it in open space.

US Soccer/YouTube

Many, including currently injured USWNT superstar Alex Morgan, took issue with the call.

And for some, the disallowed goal brought to mind an absolute golazo from Christen Press that was waved off last summer.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Unsurprisingly, many fans were quick to complain about VAR.

And after the game, Rodman told soccer writer Grant Wahl that she and her teammates “still don’t believe it’s offside” after watching the replay.

The USWNT went on to lose the friendly 2-1, but Rodman and company will have a chance to get back to their winning ways on Tuesday as they face Spain in Pamplona.

Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

