The University of Arkansas Launches MA in Arts of the Americas

The University of Arkansas will offer a new Master of Arts degree in art history beginning Fall 2023.

Specializing in the study of the arts of the Americas, the Accredited two-year Graduate program at the U of A’s School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is presented in partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Accepted Graduate students will receive full tuition waivers and generous funding support during their two years of study.

The program aims to educate students in a multivocal and inclusive art history as well as give them the interdisciplinary training and robust work experiences they need to thrive with an MA degree. The MA in Arts of the Americas will not only prepare students for top PhD programs in art history but also facilitate other trajectories for those seeking to contribute to the arts and society.

The curriculum is organized around key themes essential to understanding the arts of the Americas and the social impacts of creative practice: structures and systems, identity and community, environment, heritage, power, and circulation. New courses include seminars on Monuments and public space; cross-cultural artistic production in the Atlantic world; spatial practices in Mesoamerica and New Spain; contemporary Native American art; and queer, trans, and Feminist art of the Americas. Courses will be taught and co-taught by the University of Arkansas’s art history Faculty and by staff at Crystal Bridges, The Momentary, and the Art Bridges Foundation.

The MA program prioritizes experiential learning. Students will complete Internships at Crystal Bridges or The Momentary and participate in Immersive travel courses offering unprecedented access to private art collections and behind-the-scenes Tours with curators.

Individuals interested in learning more can register for an information session on January 11, 2023.

The art history MA degree program is accepting applications for the 2023–24 academic year. Applications are due February 15, 2023.

To learn more and apply, visit fulbright.uark.edu.