The UNC basketball program opens up practice for the 2022-23 season

As the calendar has shifted over to Fall, the start of the college basketball season is right around the corner. And in Chapel Hill, the excitement level is through the roof for this Tar Heels’ team.

Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels hit the court on Monday to open up practice for the 2022-23 season. The Tar Heels are considered one of the best teams in the country in the preseason rankings, bringing back four of five starters from a Final Four team a year ago, plus the addition of transfer Pete Nance. The Tar Heels are the favorites to cut down the nets here in the preseason and have a lot of hype surrounding the team.

Fresh off that run to the national championship game, the Tar Heels are seeking redemption and have the roster to do that. Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and Leaky Black are all back from that team as are reserves Puff Johnson, D’Marco Dunn, Dontrez Styles, and Justin McCoy. The addition of Pete Nance as a Graduate transfer will help provide more depth as well as the 2022 recruiting class headlined by guard Seth Trimble and also includes Jalen Washington, Tyler Nickel, and Will Shaver.

With practice open, the team’s official social accounts posted a few images and eve a video showing some highlights:

As you see above, there’s a highlight of Bacot hitting a three-pointer with a celebration from Caleb Love.

UNC will continue to practice this week and then host the Live Action event to give fans the first look in person at the team. The Tar Heels open the 2022-23 season on November 7th vs. UNC-Wilmington.

