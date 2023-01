ESPN announced the network will host three Women’s basketball “College GameDay” shows, including No. 4 UConn visiting Tennessee on Jan. 26.

This game will be hosted by Elle Duncan, former Lady Vol basketball player Andrea Carter, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe and UConn Legend Rebecca Lobo, who recently signed a contract extension with ESPN.

“College GameDay” Hosted the then top-15 Tennessee at South Carolina game on Feb. 20, 2022, marking the first time in 11 years that an ESPN pregame show Featured Women’s basketball game. Due to that show’s success, “College GameDay” has added three Women’s basketball games to their lineup this season. The other two match-ups will be released at a later date.

The Huskies were on a six-game winning streak before injuries forced the team into postponing their matchup against DePaul last Sunday. UConn did announce that there will be enough players available to play their scheduled game at St. John’s on Wednesday.

UConn head Coach Geno Auriemma did not Coach the Huskies’ past two games saying, β€œIt’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down. I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

There has not been an update as to whether Auriemma will be back to Coach UConn at St. John’s on Wednesday, but Assistant Coach Chris Dailey has led the team well in his stead. She has an undefeated 16-0 record when stepping for Auriemma as the head coach.

Tennessee is 12-6 this season, with losses to nationally-ranked teams Stanford, Virginia Tech, Indiana, UCLA and Ohio State.

The UConn vs. Tennessee Matchup is a part of ESPN’s annual “We Back Pat” initiative that honors the late Women’s basketball coaching Legend Pat Summitt.

“We Back Pat” brings awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Summitt and her son Tyler launched the foundation in 2011 after her diagnosis of early onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type, at the age of 59. Auriemma was the first to donate to the organization when he contributed $10,000 in 2012.

“We are thrilled to continue integrating Women’s college basketball into the College GameDay brand with additional shows this season,” said Patricia Lowry, ESPN vice president of production, in a release. “UConn-Tennessee is one of the preeminent rivalries in Women’s college basketball and Pat Summitt remains the sport’s north star, while Geno Auriemma continues his historic run with the Huskies. Having the first show of 2023 at Tennessee for this Matchup while supporting We Back Pat, with one of Summitt’s former players, Kellie (Jolly) Harper, now leading the Lady Vol program, it couldn’t be more fitting.”