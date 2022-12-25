The Turonis/NBT Bank Tournament has always been important to the Pegula family

December 24—Every holiday season, LV Pegula has heard the stories.

As his family gathered, all Valley View proud, the conversations usually steered towards those glory-day memories of the Peter Turonis/NBT Bank Tournament. His father, Larry, played and led the Cougars to the championship, earned all-tournament honors in his playing days, and also coached the team to titles.

“I can tell you that we have talked about it since he was a little kid,” Larry said. “I had him involved very early on when I was a coach, bringing him to the shootaround, the games, and scouting. We always, and still do, emphasize that your No. 1 priority in a basketball season is always to win the Turonis tournament.”

This winter, LV, a senior, gets his opportunity to make his mark in the annual holiday tournament that brings together Valley View, Lakeland, Mid Valley and host Carbondale Area for the 50th time. On Tuesday, Lakeland challenges Valley View in the opener at 6 pm, while Carbondale Area plays Mid Valley at 8 pm The tournament concludes Thursday with a consolation game at 6 pm and the Championship at 8 pm at Carbondale Area.

Mid Valley is the Defending Champion after a 47-44 win over the Cougars.

“He always talks about basketball, especially the Turonis,” said LV, who scored six points in last year’s title game and spent a lot of time around the team when his father was the head coach.

“It is really special. Everyone from the schools is there, and the gym is always packed. It is such a great tournament.”

History is a big part of the holiday tournament season.

For Larry, he can look back on two outstanding games he had in 1989. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as Valley View defeated Carbondale Area, 62-61, in one of the most memorable finals. They earned all-tournament honors as the Cougars handed the Chargers, who were led by Andy Seigle, their first loss of that season.

“I do remember it being a packed house,” Larry said. “It was a tremendous atmosphere against a very quality opponent.

“It’s just so special now that you go back and look at the back of the program and see who were the past Champions and who made the all-tournament team,” he said. “A lot of those guys come back for these games and rekindle those memories.”

This season, Valley View brings in one of the top teams in the area.

The Cougars are off to a fast start. LV, a guard, is one of the team leaders in shooting. He knows this year’s Turonis tournament has a loaded field of rivals.

Carbondale Area and surprising Lakeland enter the semifinals with undefeated records. Mid Valley’s only loss is to District 11 team Bethlehem Freedom, and Valley View’s only defeat came against undefeated Old Forge.

“Our first game, we have to use our heads and be smart,” LV said. “We have to play with Chemistry and as a team. We have to go play by play and game by game.”

The Turonis Tournament is part of a busy holiday break schedule for basketball.

Western Wayne plays Wallenpaupack at 6:30 pm, and East Stroudsburg South faces Honesdale at 8 pm in the semifinals of the Honesdale Jaycees Tournament that tips off the slate of games Monday night. The consolation and championship games are set for Wednesday.

There are six tournaments that begin Tuesday, including the Turonis and 71st Lynett Memorial Tournament.

The James Akens event at North Pocono has Mountain View playing state power Math, Civics & Sciences at 6 pm and North Pocono hosting Forest City at 7:30 pm The Championship and consolation games are set for Thursday.

The Taylor Lions Tournament is at Riverside, which hosts Lackawanna Trail at 7:30 pm in the second game of a doubleheader. West Scranton faces Stroudsburg at 6 p.m

In the Hoffman-Reddon Memorial Tournament at Elk Lake High School, Blue Ridge opens against Susquehanna at 4 pm, and Montrose plays Elk Lake at 7 pm

The Delaware Valley Classic, formerly known as the Milford-Matamoras Rotary Tournament, starts with Minisink Valley playing Port Jervis at 5 pm Delaware Valley takes on Pine Bush at 7 pm On Wednesday, Pine Bush will play Port Jervis at 5 pm and Delaware Valley plays Minisink Valley at 7 pm

The Badger Tournament starts Wednesday with Pittston Area playing Wyoming Seminary at 6:30 pm and Wyoming Area playing host Old Forge at 8 pm Consolation and Championship games will be played Friday.

Girls tournaments

Three girls tournaments start Monday and conclude Wednesday. They include the Camoni Tournament at Valley View, which mirrors the Turonis boys tournament, the Taylor Lions at Riverside and the Honesdale Jaycees.

Carbondale Area plays Mid Valley at 5 pm and Lakeland plays Valley View at 6:30 pm to start the Camoni Tournament. The consolation and championship games are set for Wednesday.

In the Taylor Lions, Abington Heights plays Whitehall at 6 pm and West Scranton faces host Riverside at 7:30 pm

Western Wayne plays Wallenpaupack at 5:45 pm, and Forest City plays host Honesdale at 7:15 pm in the semifinals of the Honesdale Jaycees.

The remainder of the girls’ schedule, including the Lynett Tournament, starts Tuesday.

The Hoffman-Reddon Memorial Tournament at Elk Lake High School has Blue Ridge playing Montrose at 3:15 pm and Susquehanna playing Elk Lake at 6 pm

The Akens Tournament at North Pocono High School opens with Gwynedd Mercy Academy playing Wyoming Valley West at 3 pm and host North Pocono facing Crestwood at 4:30 pm

In the Badger Tournament, Pittston Area plays Wyoming Area at 6:30 pm, and Hanver Area plays host Old Forge at 8 pm

The Delaware Valley Classic has host Delaware Valley playing Wilkes-Barre Area at 2 pm On Wednesday, Delaware Valley plays Minisink Valley at 2 pm, and on Thursday, Minisink Valley plays Wilkes-Barre Area at 2 pm

